Story highlights The deal could be viewed as a sign of eroding US influence in Syria

The new agreement is likely to further complicate the picture in Northern Syria

Washington (CNN) Some of America's most critical allies in the fight against ISIS have made a deal to cede territory to Russian and Syrian government troops in northern Syria, the Pentagon confirmed Friday.

The Manbij Military Council, a key US ally in Syria, has permitted Russian and Syrian regime forces to take over villages near the town of Manbij, according to a defense official.

US military officials said the purpose of the deal was not immediately clear. But as a result, US military advisers could soon find themselves in close proximity to Syrian and Russian troops. The advisers are currently training local forces in Manbij to combat ISIS in the vicinity, part of the approximate 500-strong contingent of American Special Operations Forces in Syria.

The Manbij Military Council has safe-guarded the town following the defeat of ISIS there in August by the Syrian Democratic Forces, a mix of Arab and Kurdish fighters that are backed by US and coalition air power and make up part of the council. The SDF has largely sought to avoid conflict with Damascus and its Russian backers, focusing primarily on ISIS.

The town is considered to be of immense tactical value due to its proximity to supply routes into and out of Syria. Its capture was hailed by US commanders as a major victory.

