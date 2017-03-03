Trump-Kushner children appear to board motorcade sans car seats

Story highlights Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner brought their three children to Palm Beach on Friday

The children did not appear to be in car seats in the presidential motorcade

(CNN) As Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and their three young children joined President Donald Trump for a weekend trip to Palm Beach, Florida, one thing appeared to missing from the presidential motorcade: car seats.

After deplaning Air Force One, Ivanka Trump boarded the limo, holding Theodore, 11 months, on her lap, and waving to the crowd assembled at the airport before the motorcade headed to Mar-a-Lago. Daughter Arabella, 5, and son Joseph, 3, both stood up and sat down inside the limousine multiple times before it drove away.

Car seats and booster seats are required by law for each of the Kushner children, according to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

"Children ages 0-3, such restraint devices must be a separate carrier or a vehicle manufacturer's integrated child seat," the agency's website reads. "Children ages 4-5, the restraint device should be a separate carrier, an integrated child seat or a child booster seat."

The American Academy of Pediatrics also strongly recommends car seat and boost seat use.

