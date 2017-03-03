GOP senator: Medicaid expansion 'better be' preserved

Story highlights Capito argued that Medicaid expansion "is important to 31 states"

A divide exists among Republican governors and congressional conservatives over the issue

Washington (CNN) A Republican senator from West Virginia is insisting that Medicaid expansion be preserved in the GOP's Obamacare replacement proposal.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito's comments on CNN's "New Day" Friday morning highlight the persistent divisions among conservatives over how to address the health law. She defended her state's expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act -- an especially divisive component of the health law among Republicans.

Asked by co-host Chris Cuomo if Medicaid expansion would be preserved in the GOP plan, Capito was terse: "It better be."

"I have been very forceful in repeatedly saying that the expansion of Medicaid is tremendously important to 184,000 West Virginians. That is something -- every time we talk about how has it moved to change -- I am constantly talking about," she said.

Capito argued that Medicaid expansion "is important to 31 states," citing "Republican governors that have expanded" the program. "I'd like to have the waivers and have more flexibility for our governors to be able to meet the challenges not only on the health outcome side but the expense side."

