That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easter Bunny

Washington (CNN)Press secretary wasn't Sean Spicer's first White House job.
During George W. Bush's presidency, he took on the role of the Easter Bunny to entertain children at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.
Photos of Spicer wearing the fluffy, white costume resurfaced on social media this week as the Christian observance of Lent begins.
Spicer served as assistant United States trade representative for media and public affairs in the Bush administration.
In about six weeks, President Donald Trump's White House will host their first Easter Egg Roll, complete with games, egg hunts and the highly anticipated bunny.
Former first lady Pat Nixon first introduced the White House Easter Bunny in 1968, and since then, several administration officials have done the honors of donning the bunny suit.
Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama both participated in the tradition, reading stories and playing games with children on the South Lawn of the White House.
During Obama's first year in office, an Internet lottery for tickets was held so that children from around the country could attend the event. More than 4,000 schoolchildren took part in the celebration.
The White House Easter Egg Roll has been held every Monday after Easter on the South Lawn except during World War I and World War II, when it was held at other locations.
Former first lady Dolly Madison organized the first Easter Egg Roll sometime during the presidency of her husband, James Madison, in the early 19th century.