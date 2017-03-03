Breaking News

That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easter Bunny

By Deena Zaru, CNN

Updated 1:14 PM ET, Fri March 3, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Easter Bunny waves from behind U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, April 1. The annual event features live music, sports courts, cooking stations, storytelling and, of course, Easter egg rolling.
Photos: Photos: Eggs roll on White House lawn
Eggs roll on White House lawnThe Easter Bunny waves from behind U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, April 1. The annual event features live music, sports courts, cooking stations, storytelling and, of course, Easter egg rolling.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
Children roll eggs on the South Lawn.
Photos: Photos: Eggs roll on White House lawn
Eggs roll on White House lawnChildren roll eggs on the South Lawn.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
First lady Michelle Obama speaks as her family, Sasha, left, President Barack Obama, and Malia listen at the start of the annual event.
Photos: Photos: Eggs roll on White House lawn
Eggs roll on White House lawnFirst lady Michelle Obama speaks as her family, Sasha, left, President Barack Obama, and Malia listen at the start of the annual event.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
Two girls look at their competitors in the race.
Photos: Photos: Eggs roll on White House lawn
Eggs roll on White House lawnTwo girls look at their competitors in the race.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
Barack and Michelle Obama cheer on children participating in the egg roll race.
Photos: Photos: Eggs roll on White House lawn
Eggs roll on White House lawnBarack and Michelle Obama cheer on children participating in the egg roll race.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
People watch as President Obama reads a book to children during the event.
Photos: Photos: Eggs roll on White House lawn
Eggs roll on White House lawnPeople watch as President Obama reads a book to children during the event.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
Obama sits with his dog Bo and reads a book to children.
Photos: Photos: Eggs roll on White House lawn
Eggs roll on White House lawnObama sits with his dog Bo and reads a book to children.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
Obama greets guests.
Photos: Photos: Eggs roll on White House lawn
Eggs roll on White House lawnObama greets guests.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
Children have their picture taken at a mock presidential podium.
Photos: Photos: Eggs roll on White House lawn
Eggs roll on White House lawnChildren have their picture taken at a mock presidential podium.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
A woman helps young children in the race.
Photos: Photos: Eggs roll on White House lawn
Eggs roll on White House lawnA woman helps young children in the race.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
Obama talks to crying 5-year-old Donaivan Frazier during the egg roll.
Photos: Photos: Eggs roll on White House lawn
Eggs roll on White House lawnObama talks to crying 5-year-old Donaivan Frazier during the egg roll.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
Obama gives Donaivan a hug.
Photos: Photos: Eggs roll on White House lawn
Eggs roll on White House lawnObama gives Donaivan a hug.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
Michelle Obama watches chef Anne Burrell cook.
Photos: Photos: Eggs roll on White House lawn
Eggs roll on White House lawnMichelle Obama watches chef Anne Burrell cook.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
Obama plays tennis with children.
Photos: Photos: Eggs roll on White House lawn
Eggs roll on White House lawnObama plays tennis with children.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
People enjoy the festivities at the White House Easter Egg Roll.
Photos: Photos: Eggs roll on White House lawn
Photos: Eggs roll on White House lawnPeople enjoy the festivities at the White House Easter Egg Roll.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
01 egg roll02 egg roll 040103 egg roll 040115 egg roll 040104 egg roll 040105 egg roll 040113 egg roll 040106 egg roll 040112 egg roll 040107 egg roll 040108 egg roll 040109 egg roll 040110 egg roll 040114 egg roll 040116 egg roll 0401

Story highlights

  • The Trump White House will host its first Easter Egg Roll this year
  • The White House tradition dates back to the early 19th century

Washington (CNN)Press secretary wasn't Sean Spicer's first White House job.

During George W. Bush's presidency, he took on the role of the Easter Bunny to entertain children at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.
Photos of Spicer wearing the fluffy, white costume resurfaced on social media this week as the Christian observance of Lent begins.
    Spicer served as assistant United States trade representative for media and public affairs in the Bush administration.
    In about six weeks, President Donald Trump's White House will host their first Easter Egg Roll, complete with games, egg hunts and the highly anticipated bunny.
    Read More
    Former first lady Pat Nixon first introduced the White House Easter Bunny in 1968, and since then, several administration officials have done the honors of donning the bunny suit.
    Bush embraces a person dressed as the Easter bunny during the annual Easter Egg Roll on March 24, 2008.
    Bush embraces a person dressed as the Easter bunny during the annual Easter Egg Roll on March 24, 2008.
    Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama both participated in the tradition, reading stories and playing games with children on the South Lawn of the White House.
    During Obama's first year in office, an Internet lottery for tickets was held so that children from around the country could attend the event. More than 4,000 schoolchildren took part in the celebration.
    Easter Egg Roll at White House Fast Facts
    The White House Easter Egg Roll has been held every Monday after Easter on the South Lawn except during World War I and World War II, when it was held at other locations.
    Former first lady Dolly Madison organized the first Easter Egg Roll sometime during the presidency of her husband, James Madison, in the early 19th century.