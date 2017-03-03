That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easter Bunny

Story highlights The Trump White House will host its first Easter Egg Roll this year

The White House tradition dates back to the early 19th century

Washington (CNN) Press secretary wasn't Sean Spicer's first White House job.

During George W. Bush's presidency, he took on the role of the Easter Bunny to entertain children at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

Photos of Spicer wearing the fluffy, white costume resurfaced on social media this week as the Christian observance of Lent begins.

Spicer served as assistant United States trade representative for media and public affairs in the Bush administration.

Sean Spicer's humble beginnings as the White House Easter Bunny pic.twitter.com/sczyX8QJVq — Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) March 3, 2017

In about six weeks, President Donald Trump's White House will host their first Easter Egg Roll, complete with games, egg hunts and the highly anticipated bunny.

the good ole days -- what I would give to hide in a bunny costume again https://t.co/QOlPBsMwMA — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) March 28, 2016

