Tillerson skips release of annual human rights report

Story highlights Sen. Marco Rubio blasted Tillerson's decision not to attend the report's release

The traditional press conference on the report was also scrapped

Washington (CNN) The State Department released its annual report on the state of human rights across the globe Friday with markedly less fanfare than in previous years.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson chose not to hold the traditional press conference that has accompanied the release of the report for decades across both Democratic and Republican administrations.

Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican member of the Foreign Relations Committee who was initially critical of Tillerson's nomination as secretary of state before ultimately voting to confirm him, blasted the move.

"For 1st time in a long time @StateDept #humanrights report will not be presented by Secretary of State," Rubio tweeted Thursday evening. "I hope they reconsider."

Tillerson did write a brief preface to the report.

