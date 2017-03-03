Rand Paul still searching for Obamacare replacement bill

Story highlights Sen. Rand Paul tried to track down a copy of the draft bill on Thursday

Washington (CNN) Following a chaotic day attempting to locate a copy of the House GOP's Obamacare replacement bill, Sen. Rand Paul, said Friday he's still on the hunt.

"When we heard it was secret, we wanted to see it even more," the Kentucky Republican told CNN's Kate Boldaun in an interview, noting, "As we speak, my staff is still going around Washington looking for the bill."

Paul also tweeted about his search Friday.

We are continuing our search for the Obamacare Lite bill! Do you know where the secret location might be? Has anyone seen the bill? pic.twitter.com/WcSIDTs0vP — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 3, 2017

"We are continuing our search for the Obamacare Lite bill!" his Twitter post said. "Do you know where the secret location might be? Has anyone seen the bill?"

In the interview on CNN's "At This Hour," Paul said he thinks there is still "a lot of Obamacare lite in their bill," which he described as elements like an individual mandate and a so-called Cadillac tax that would levy steep taxes on health plans considered generous. This, he said, could also be the reason for the secrecy.

