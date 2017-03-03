GOP leaders dare fellow Republicans to vote against Obamacare repeal

Story highlights Republican leadership is trying to work on final plans on Obamacare repeal

The House Ways and Means and House Energy and Commerce Committee are involved

"Time for fun will end soon and members will be forced to make a very difficult decision very quickly"

Washington (CNN) Republican leaders want members of their party to advance their plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, but the time may be coming for them to put their bill out and dare their rank-and-file to vote no.

After a month of education meetings and round-the-clock discussions with more than 150 members, House Republican leaders are still trying to work through disagreements with their fellow lawmakers over tax credits, the tax exclusion on employer plans and Medicaid changes.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price are planning to rally public support for their repeal and replace plans Friday in Ryan's hometown of Janesville, Wisconsin, a messaging spectacle as a flurry of legislative discussion continues back on Capitol Hill behind closed doors.

Leaders have to please both conservatives and moderates because they cannot depend on Democrats to pick up any slack, creating a delicate balance to prevent loss of any one of their constituencies en masse.

Right now there is a dual track effort underway in the House, two committees working in tandem to find a bill that can assuage conservative concerns but all the while ensuring the proposal actually gets passed across the finish line.

