Pence used personal email for state affairs while governor

Emails were sent from his account saying he was robbed on an overseas trip and needed money

(CNN) Vice President Mike Pence used a personal email to conduct state business while he was governor of Indiana that was hacked in a phishing scam.

The emails, obtained by the Indianapolis Star through a public records request, show Pence contacted his chief of staff and homeland security adviser about his efforts to block the resettlement of Syrian refugees in Indiana and the state's response to a shooting at Canada's national parliament building.

On January 8, 2016, Pence's homeland security adviser wrote to the then governor, "I just received an update from the FBI regarding the individuals arrested for support of ISIS." The subject of the email was "Arrests of Refugees."

For months on the campaign trail, Pence accused Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton of being dishonest and threatening US national security because she used an unsecured private email server while she was secretary of state. A few days before the general election, on November 2, Pence said at a rally in Colorado that the "FBI has reopened the investigation in to HRC's private email server. It's a serious matter. Now we commend the FBI in this case for following the facts because in America, no one is above the law."

Pence's email was compromised last spring, according to a Pence official, and emails were sent from his account saying that he was robbed on an overseas trip and he needed money. After the scam was discovered, he set up an entirely new private email account, the official told CNN.

