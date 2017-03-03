Chelsea Clinton, Kellyanne Conway find common ground

Story highlights Chelsea Clinton defended Kellyanne Conway on Twitter Friday

Washington (CNN) It was a rare moment of common ground between two unlikely allies Friday, when Chelsea Clinton came to Kellyanne Conway's defense. Yes, really.

"Despicable. I hope @KellyannePolls receives the apology she deserves-certainly never thought I'd write that & I mean every word," Clinton wrote.

Despicable. I hope @KellyannePolls receives the apology she deserves-certainly never thought I'd write that & I mean every word. https://t.co/NmvFwNL21d — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 3, 2017

The former first daughter's tweet was in response to an attempted joke made Wednesday night by Democratic Congressman Cedric Richmond, who in January was tapped to lead the Congressional Black Caucus.

Conway, who serves as White House counselor to President Donald Trump, wrote back, thanking Clinton for her support and praising her as a fellow "strong" woman.

"Thank you, @ChelseaClinton. As strong women, as moms to Charlottes...appreciate you speaking out on this," she tweeted later in the day. (Both women have daughters named Charlotte.)

Thank you, @ChelseaClinton. As strong women, as moms to Charlottes...appreciate you speaking out on this. https://t.co/rxBnXq553t — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) March 3, 2017

