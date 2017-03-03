Grassley denies calls for Sessions to testify on Russian ambassador meetings

Story highlights Sessions has come under fire this week after news broke that he met Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak twice last year

The attorney general also said he would supplement his congressional testimony to reflect that he met with the Russian ambassador

(CNN) Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley on Friday denied calls by his Democratic colleagues to bring Attorney General Jeff Sessions before the panel in the coming days to testify about his meetings with the Russian ambassador.

But that doesn't mean Sessions isn't going to provide a response to the Democratic lawmakers' questions about the meetings, which they outlined in a letter to Grassley on Friday calling for a hearing.

In response, Justice Department spokesman Peter Carr said, "In light of the letter received from Senators late this afternoon, the Attorney General will respond to their questions along with his amended testimony on Monday."

Earlier Friday, the Democratic members of the Judiciary Committee, including ranking member Dianne Feinstein, requested Grassley call Sessions before the panel, saying a written submission from the attorney general to correct the record would not be sufficient.

"The Attorney General's responses to our questions during his confirmation process were, at best, incomplete and misleading," the senators wrote in the letter. "Unfortunately, he has not explained why he failed to come forward and correct the record before reports of his contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak became public, why there was a delay in recusing himself until those public disclosures, and why he only recused himself with respect to campaign-related investigations and not Russian contacts with the Trump transition team and administration."

