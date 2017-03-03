Breaking News

Petraeus: We can work with Russia on some things

By Theodore Schleifer, CNN

Updated 11:29 AM ET, Fri March 3, 2017

Former CIA director and retired Army Gen. David Petraeus participates in a discussion February 3, 3017 at American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research (AEI) in Washington.
Washington (CNN)Former CIA Director David Petraeus is backing President Donald Trump's argument for strategic cooperation with Russia, saying he can imagine times when the US could overlook its conflicts with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It's very clear what Vladimir Putin's objectives are. In many cases, they are unacceptable to us and NATO and our allies and partners around the world," Petraeus told CNN's Frederik Pleitgen on the sidelines of a German Marshall Fund event in Berlin celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Marshall Plan. "Having said that, there could be some convergence of interest when it comes to the defeat of the Islamic State and al Qaeda, and perhaps stopping the bloodshed in Syria as an overall objective as well."
Trump has said positive things about Putin and Russia in general, adopting positions that are out of the GOP mainstream when it comes to the US adversary.
    But Petraeus cautioned: "I again would go into this with my eyes very wide open and a very, very realistic appraisal of what Russia has done and what Putin would like to do."
    He concluded: "I think strategic dialogue with one's adversary is not something that should be avoided. I think you should actually pursue it."

    CNN's Alicia Eakin contributed to this report.