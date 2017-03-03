Story highlights The group last month requested a meeting with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement

The CHC members also said they found recent DHS guidance "dangerous and troubling."

Washington (CNN) The Congressional Hispanic Caucus is trying for a third time to get answers from the administration on its immigration policies, sending a letter Friday asking Customs and Border Protection for a meeting.

In the letter, the lawmakers say they have serious concerns about implementation of President Donald Trump's immigration policies that they are seeking to discuss.

The letter Friday follows two previous attempts to meet with the Department of Homeland Security and its agencies.

The group of Democratic Hispanic lawmakers last month requested a meeting with Immigration and Customs Enforcement following the first series of targeted enforcement actions under the Trump administration. After scheduling a meeting, ICE abruptly backed out, instead asking House Speaker Paul Ryan to facilitate a bipartisan session.

Ryan's office obliged, but while CHC Chairwoman Michelle Lujan Grisham and Vice Chairman Joaquin Castro were allowed in the meeting, several Congressional Hispanic Caucus members who attempted to attend were rejected for not being on the approved guest list.

