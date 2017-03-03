Story highlights Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley: Gorsuch is a well-qualified nominee who would uphold the Constitution

Gorsuch possesses an incisive legal mind, writes with skill and wit, and is scrupulously fair, Hawley says

Josh Hawley, a Republican, is the Attorney General of Missouri. He is a former clerk to Chief Justice John Roberts of the U.S. Supreme Court. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) People talk endlessly these days about how divided Americans are, but I'm not sure I believe it. Yes, it's true that Americans don't much agree on politics at the moment. And we are as religiously and ethnically diverse as we've ever been. But what we do share, and always have, is a deep attachment to an idea of justice: one founded on freedom and equality and embodied in the US Constitution. Year in and year out, it's that idea of justice, and that Constitution, that unites Americans.

Josh Hawley

Which is why President Trump's nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the US Supreme Court is so important. To guard our most cherished values and the law that holds us together, America needs a Supreme Court justice committed to the people's Constitution. Neil Gorsuch is that person.

I should know. I've seen Gorsuch at work, firsthand. My first job out of law school was on the Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, where Gorsuch is a judge . I observed in the year that I worked at the court what many litigants and commentators have since noted, that Gorsuch possesses an incisive legal mind, writes with skill and wit, and is scrupulously fair.

These days, I spend my time defending the people of Missouri, and one of the biggest threats to Missourians' livelihoods is an out-of-control, unaccountable federal bureaucracy. For those of us on the front lines fighting Washington's power grabs, Judge Gorsuch's commitment to interpreting the Constitution and the laws as they are actually written is welcome news. The best way to put the federal bureaucracy back on a leash is to make it obey the laws the people write.