Formula E: Story of the 2016-17 season so far

By Matthew Knight, CNN

Updated 2:29 PM ET, Fri March 3, 2017

Formula E visited the streets of Hong Kong for the first time.
Hong Kong&#39;s towering skyline provided the backdrop to the race on the streets around the Central Harborfront. The pit lane featured a new name, with the Jaguar Racing team entering Formula E for the first time.
Hong Kong's towering skyline provided the backdrop to the race on the streets around the Central Harborfront. The pit lane featured a new name, with the Jaguar Racing team entering Formula E for the first time.
The race took place on October 9 in the shadow of the Two International Finance Center.
The race took place on October 9 in the shadow of the Two International Finance Center.
The Formula E eVillage in Hong Kong was popular with locals.
The Formula E eVillage in Hong Kong was popular with locals.
Nelson Piquet Jr. -- the 2015 Formula E world champion -- secured pole position in the opening race. But the Brazilian (seen here at the front of the pack) couldn't maintain his advantage.
Nelson Piquet Jr. -- the 2015 Formula E world champion -- secured pole position in the opening race. But the Brazilian (seen here at the front of the pack) couldn't maintain his advantage.
Sebastien Buemi (center) took the checkered flag, to begin his 2016 title defense in style. ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport driver Lucas di Grassi (left) finished second with Mahindra Racing's Nick Heidfeld (right) taking the final podium spot.
Sebastien Buemi (center) took the checkered flag, to begin his 2016 title defense in style. ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport driver Lucas di Grassi (left) finished second with Mahindra Racing's Nick Heidfeld (right) taking the final podium spot.
From Asia to Africa. Formula E broke new ground in Morocco in November 2016 -- the Marrakech ePrix was the all-electric series' first race on the continent.
Race 2: MarrakechFrom Asia to Africa. Formula E broke new ground in Morocco in November 2016 -- the Marrakech ePrix was the all-electric series' first race on the continent.
Drivers line up track side ahead of the Marrakech ePrix.
Drivers line up track side ahead of the Marrakech ePrix.
Techeetah driver Jean-Eric Vergne practices his e-gaming skills in the Marrakech eVillage.
Techeetah driver Jean-Eric Vergne practices his e-gaming skills in the Marrakech eVillage.
Lights out in Marrakech and it's Mahindra Racing rookie Felix Rosenqvist (center) who leads the way.
Lights out in Marrakech and it's Mahindra Racing rookie Felix Rosenqvist (center) who leads the way.
Rosenqvist secured a superb pole in only his second race in Formula E but the Swede was eventually chased down by Buemi's Renault eDams.
Rosenqvist secured a superb pole in only his second race in Formula E but the Swede was eventually chased down by Buemi's Renault eDams.
Buemi continued his 100% start to the season with victory in Marrakech.
Buemi continued his 100% start to the season with victory in Marrakech.
On to more familiar territory for Formula E in Argentina. Its capital was hosting its third ePrix in as many seasons.
Race 3: Buenos Aires On to more familiar territory for Formula E in Argentina. Its capital was hosting its third ePrix in as many seasons.
Home fans gave a rapturous reception to Argentina's three-time world touring car champion Jose Maria Lopez, who joined the DS Virgin Racing team for season three.
Home fans gave a rapturous reception to Argentina's three-time world touring car champion Jose Maria Lopez, who joined the DS Virgin Racing team for season three.
The Puerto Madero Street Circuit is one of Formula E's wider street circuits -- offering plenty of chances to overtake.
The Puerto Madero Street Circuit is one of Formula E's wider street circuits -- offering plenty of chances to overtake.
Di Grassi started on pole for the first time in his Formula E career, but the Brazilian's old adversary Buemi claimed the checkered flag in the South American race.
Di Grassi started on pole for the first time in his Formula E career, but the Brazilian's old adversary Buemi claimed the checkered flag in the South American race.
Buemi celebrates victory on the podium in Buenos Aires with Jean-Eric Vergne (left) coming home second. Di Grassi (right) was third. The Swiss' third victory of the season meant he opened up a 29-point lead over di Grassi ahead of April's Mexico ePrix.
Buemi celebrates victory on the podium in Buenos Aires with Jean-Eric Vergne (left) coming home second. Di Grassi (right) was third. The Swiss' third victory of the season meant he opened up a 29-point lead over di Grassi ahead of April's Mexico ePrix.
Twelve races, four continents, one world champion.
Formula E's third season -- which runs from October 2016 to July 2017 -- is capturing the attention of a new, younger audience. It started in Hong Kong and will climax on the streets of Montreal, Canada.
We'll be updating this gallery throughout the season with some of the best images from individual race weekends. If you want to catch up with what happened on track at previous ePrix click the links below for race highlights.
Round 1: Hong Kong ePrix
Round 2: Marrakech ePrix
Round 3: Buenos Aires ePrix
Round 4: Mexico, April 1
CNN's Supercharged show, presented by Nicki Shields, returns the following weekend.
Watch at these times (GMT): Apr 8: 1930; Apr 9: 0030, 0730; Apr 10: 0330; Apr 11: 0930; Apr 12: 0330.
Thanks to Spacesuit Media for providing some of the images in this gallery.