Formula E: Story of the 2016-17 season so far

Electric racing series goes global
Race 1: Hong Kong – Formula E visited the streets of Hong Kong for the first time.
Hong Kong's towering skyline provided the backdrop to the race on the streets around the Central Harborfront. The pit lane featured a new name, with the Jaguar Racing team entering Formula E for the first time.
The race took place on October 9 in the shadow of the Two International Finance Center.
The Formula E eVillage in Hong Kong was popular with locals.
Nelson Piquet Jr. -- the 2015 Formula E world champion -- secured pole position in the opening race. But the Brazilian (seen here at the front of the pack) couldn't maintain his advantage.
Sebastien Buemi (center) took the checkered flag, to begin his 2016 title defense in style. ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport driver Lucas di Grassi (left) finished second with Mahindra Racing's Nick Heidfeld (right) taking the final podium spot.
Race 2: Marrakech – From Asia to Africa. Formula E broke new ground in Morocco in November 2016 -- the Marrakech ePrix was the all-electric series' first race on the continent.
Drivers line up track side ahead of the Marrakech ePrix.
Techeetah driver Jean-Eric Vergne practices his e-gaming skills in the Marrakech eVillage.
Lights out in Marrakech and it's Mahindra Racing rookie Felix Rosenqvist (center) who leads the way.
Rosenqvist secured a superb pole in only his second race in Formula E but the Swede was eventually chased down by Buemi's Renault eDams.
Buemi continued his 100% start to the season with victory in Marrakech.
Race 3: Buenos Aires – On to more familiar territory for Formula E in Argentina. Its capital was hosting its third ePrix in as many seasons.
The Puerto Madero Street Circuit is one of Formula E's wider street circuits -- offering plenty of chances to overtake.
Di Grassi started on pole for the first time in his Formula E career, but the Brazilian's old adversary Buemi claimed the checkered flag in the South American race.
Buemi celebrates victory on the podium in Buenos Aires with Jean-Eric Vergne (left) coming home second. Di Grassi (right) was third. The Swiss' third victory of the season meant he opened up a 29-point lead over di Grassi ahead of April's Mexico ePrix.