Story highlights Palmyra was recaptured this week after several months of ISIS control

It is a strategically important city in central Syria

(CNN) At least 1,000 ISIS militants were killed or wounded by government forces and Russian aircraft as the Syrian military recaptured the city of Palmyra and surrounding areas from ISIS, Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy of the Russian Ministry of Defense said Friday.

Rudskoy told reporters that the offensive was planned by Russian advisers and the Syrian military advance continues to the east of the ancient city.

Palmyra is seen as strategically important to both sides in Syria's civil war, which has continued for more than five years.

