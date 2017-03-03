Story highlights Ohio Farms Packing recalls 40,680 pounds of veal products that may be contaminated with E. coli

No illnesses have been reported

(CNN) Ohio Farms Packing Co. Ltd. has issued a recall of more than 40,000 pounds of veal products, the US Department of Agriculture announced Thursday.

The products were shipped in 60-pound boxes with the establishment number "EST. 34569."

The Ohio-based company says the recall is due to the possible contamination of E. coli non-O157; a sample tested positive at one of its plants. There have been no illnesses reported.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 34569" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products were produced from November 30 to February 3 and shipped to distributors in Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Canada.

The company has also recalled an undetermined amount of veal cutlets sold to food services, not directly to consumers. A complete list of recalled products is available on the USDA website

