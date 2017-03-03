Breaking News

Soy nut butter recalled as 6 people are hospitalized with E. coli

By Debra Goldschmidt, CNN

Updated 3:54 PM ET, Fri March 3, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ecoli dangers explainer elizabeth cohen orig_00000404
ecoli dangers explainer elizabeth cohen orig_00000404

    JUST WATCHED

    The dangers of E. coli

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The dangers of E. coli 01:24

Story highlights

  • 12 people, 11 of them children, in five states have become ill
  • I.M. Healthy recalls its soy nut butter while health officials investigate the outbreak

(CNN)Twelve people in five states have become ill from E. coli, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

All but one of the individuals is under age 18, and six of them have been hospitalized. Four of the hospitalized patients have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure. It can be life-threatening, although most people recover within a few weeks.
I.M. Healthy has recalled its Original Creamy SoyNut Butter.
I.M. Healthy has recalled its Original Creamy SoyNut Butter.
Health officials identified I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter as the likely cause of the outbreak. The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration are working with state and local officials to further investigate.
    I.M. Healthy has issued a voluntary recall of its Original Creamy SoyNut Butter with a freshness date of August 30 or 31, 2018.
    "CDC recommends that consumers do not eat, and childcare centers, schools and other institutions do not serve, any I.M. Healthy brand SoyNut Butter or I.M. Healthy brand granola coated with SoyNut Butter," the CDC said in statement.
    Read More
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    The illnesses began between January 6 and February 15.
    Symptoms of E. coli illness usually begin two to eight days after consuming the bacteria. They include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Most people recover in five to seven days, although 5% to 10% of individuals diagnosed with this type of E. coli illness develop hemolytic uremic syndrome, according to the CDC.
    States reporting cases are Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey and Oregon.