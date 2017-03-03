Is rice healthy?

Story highlights Brown rice is a good source of antioxidants, vitamin E and fiber

White rice is considered a nutritionally inferior "refined grain"

(CNN) Rice (technically a seed) is a staple food for many, but is the carbohydrate-rich grain a healthy one?

It depends on the kind of rice you choose.

White rice is considered a nutritionally inferior "refined grain" because its bran and germ are removed during the milling process, which strips away B vitamins, iron and fiber. Though white rice is typically enriched with iron and B vitamins, fiber is not added back.

Brown rice is the same thing as white rice but is a "whole grain," because only its inedible outer husk is removed. Since brown rice retains its bran and germ, it's a better source of antioxidants, vitamin E and fiber.

In fact, a cup of cooked medium-grain brown rice has 3.5 grams of fiber; the same amount of white rice has less than 1 gram.

Read More