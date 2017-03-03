Story highlights Photo of boy with brain cancer used in charity scam, family says

(CNN) It's hard enough to have a 5-year-old son battling brain cancer. But when Kelly Incandela learned that a woman apparently was going around Brooklyn in New York City fraudulently asking for donations for a funeral for her son, sadness quickly morphed into something else.

"At first I was heartbroken... then I got angry," Incandela told CNN. "I can't fathom the idea that someone can use an innocent child whom they've never met and who is going through a very hard time, how they can use that to benefit themselves."

Incandela said she first learned about a month ago that a woman was using her son Gianni's image to solicit money. Her mother, Dee Tirado, got an email from a stranger asking if Gianni had really passed away.

Boy's photo allegedly used

The message was sent to an address on Gianni's GoFundMe page, which Tirado had set up. It said a woman had come into a store asking for donations for Gianni's funeral. The sender reached out by email because the GoFundMe page didn't say Gianni had died -- because, of course, he hadn't.

