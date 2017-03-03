Story highlights Theresa May says SNP has "tunnel-vision nationalism"

SNP leader has raised prospect of second independence referendum

London (CNN) Prime Minister Theresa May accused Scotland's governing party of being obsessed with independence, as she stressed the importance of Scotland remaining part of the United Kingdom after Brexit.

May, addressing the Scottish Conservative Party conference in Glasgow, insisted there would be no benefit to Scotland going it alone when the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.

Uncertainty over Brexit has led to speculation that the Scottish National Party could call for a second independence referendum: in last year's referendum, 62% of voters in Scotland wanted to remain in the European Union.

May accused the SNP, which controls the devolved administration in Edinburgh, of holding an "obsession" with independence and neglecting other domestic issues. She said that a " tunnel-vision nationalism, which focuses only on independence at any cost, sells Scotland short."

She said the UK government would negotiate a deal with the European Union that would protect Scottish interests after Brexit.