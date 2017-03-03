Story highlights Summons comes one day after Le Pen stripped of immunity

Lawyer: Le Pen will not meet with the magistrate until after the campaign

(CNN) French far-right leader Marine Le Pen was summoned by a judge Friday over allegations of misusing European Union funds, her lawyer told CNN.

But Le Pen's lawyer says the politician -- one of the frontrunners in the French presidential race -- will not meet with the magistrate until after the campaign. She was summoned for a meeting next Friday.

Le Pen's bid for the French presidency became embroiled in controversy last month after several members of her staff were accused by officials of being paid for nonexistent jobs at the European Parliament.

Catherine Griset, Le Pen's chief of staff, was formally charged as part of a probe into the allegations last week, and Le Pen's bodyguard Thierry Legier is also being investigated.