Calais mayor introduces ban effectively blocking food distribution to migrants

By Maud Le Rest, Margaux Deygas and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Updated 9:42 AM ET, Fri March 3, 2017

French police examine the identity documents of migrants in Calais.
  Calais mayor signs decree banning gatherings
  Local aid groups say ban blocks food distribution to migrants

Paris (CNN)The mayor of Calais has signed a ban on gatherings that effectively prevents aid groups from distributing food to migrants and refugees still living in the French port city, which became a flashpoint in Europe's refugee crisis in 2015.

Calais Mayor Natacha Bouchart, a member of the conservative Republican party, issued the decree to Calais authorities Thursday forbidding any public gatherings, arguing that food distribution to migrants in the area has led to "massive" crowds and heightened tensions.
The decree is part of a campaign to prevent a new makeshift refugee camp from forming, just four months after the so-called "Jungle" camp was demolished.
    "These past few days, a regular and massive presence of individuals was noticed in the industrial zone of Dunes. This presence was due to the distribution of food to migrants," Bouchart said in a statement.
    "I was alerted by the sector employees -- notably the business owners and the representatives of economic life -- that there had been some tensions between them and the volunteers and migrants during these distributions."
    "This is why I decided to make an order that forbids any gathering, so as to prevent any new public disturbance," she added.

    Charities 'appalled' at ban

    French authorities stand by as migrant minors board a bus to relocation centers on October 28. Authorities began work on Monday to clear the infamous migrant camp known as the Calais &quot;Jungle&quot; in northern France.
    French authorities stand by as migrant minors board a bus to relocation centers on October 28. Authorities began work on Monday to clear the infamous migrant camp known as the Calais "Jungle" in northern France.
    A young migrant stands outside the Calais camp school house on October 28. Minors who were not moved to safe houses outside of the Jungle earlier in the week were let back into the camp to shelter in the makeshift school for the night.&lt;br /&gt;
    A young migrant stands outside the Calais camp school house on October 28. Minors who were not moved to safe houses outside of the Jungle earlier in the week were let back into the camp to shelter in the makeshift school for the night.
    A trailer burns in the Calais &quot;Jungle&quot; early on Friday, October 28.
    A trailer burns in the Calais "Jungle" early on Friday, October 28.
    Riot police guard the main entrance to the Jungle on Thursday, October 27. Authorities have declared the camp clear, but aid workers say that up to 100 unaccompanied minors remained with nowhere to sleep.
    Riot police guard the main entrance to the Jungle on Thursday, October 27. Authorities have declared the camp clear, but aid workers say that up to 100 unaccompanied minors remained with nowhere to sleep.
    A migrant man sits inside a shack that remains in the otherwise demolished Jungle camp on October 27. French authorities said Wednesday that almost 5,600 migrants had been bused to relocation centers around France.
    A migrant man sits inside a shack that remains in the otherwise demolished Jungle camp on October 27. French authorities said Wednesday that almost 5,600 migrants had been bused to relocation centers around France.
    Heavy machinery is used to remove debris from the camp on October 27.
    Heavy machinery is used to remove debris from the camp on October 27.
    An Eritrean migrant waits to be relocated out of the camp on October 27. French authorities have given thousands of people who were living in the infamous migrant camp two options: seek asylum in France or return to your country of origin.
    An Eritrean migrant waits to be relocated out of the camp on October 27. French authorities have given thousands of people who were living in the infamous migrant camp two options: seek asylum in France or return to your country of origin.
    A migrant shaves while cleaning crews continue demolition of the Jungle on October 27
    A migrant shaves while cleaning crews continue demolition of the Jungle on October 27
    A group of migrants who slept outside an aid station near the Jungle wait to be assigned relocation to processing centers across France on October 27.
    A group of migrants who slept outside an aid station near the Jungle wait to be assigned relocation to processing centers across France on October 27.
    Two migrants rest near the Jungle site on October 27. Long lines for processing have been cited as the reason some didn&#39;t manage to register earlier in the week.
    Two migrants rest near the Jungle site on October 27. Long lines for processing have been cited as the reason some didn't manage to register earlier in the week.
    Smoke rises from multiple fires blazing in the camp on Wednesday, October 26, as French authorities work to demolish the settlement and evacuate its residents to reception centers around France.
    Smoke rises from multiple fires blazing in the camp on Wednesday, October 26, as French authorities work to demolish the settlement and evacuate its residents to reception centers around France.
    A French fireman attempts to extinguish a blaze in the Calais Jungle on October 26.
    A French fireman attempts to extinguish a blaze in the Calais Jungle on October 26.
    Remaining migrants watch fires burn across the Jungle on October 26. Migrants set fire to structures along the camp&#39;s main street.
    Remaining migrants watch fires burn across the Jungle on October 26. Migrants set fire to structures along the camp's main street.
    The remains of makeshift structures smolder from fires that broke out overnight in parts of the camp on October 26.
    The remains of makeshift structures smolder from fires that broke out overnight in parts of the camp on October 26.
    A man looks skyward as he stands beside the burned remnants of his tent in the Jungle on October 26.
    A man looks skyward as he stands beside the burned remnants of his tent in the Jungle on October 26.
    A migrant walks past a burning shack that was set on fire, as a demolition crew began tearing structures down on Tuesday, October 25.
    A migrant walks past a burning shack that was set on fire, as a demolition crew began tearing structures down on Tuesday, October 25.
    Women and children protest their case to the UK government from the Jungle, as authorities continue the destruction of the camp on October 26.
    Women and children protest their case to the UK government from the Jungle, as authorities continue the destruction of the camp on October 26.
    French authorities stand guard after migrants set fire to a shelter during the dismantling of the Calais &quot;Jungle&quot; camp on October 25.
    French authorities stand guard after migrants set fire to a shelter during the dismantling of the Calais "Jungle" camp on October 25.
    Workers begin demolishing shelters in the camp on October 25.
    Workers begin demolishing shelters in the camp on October 25.
    A volunteer helps a man carry his luggage away from the camp on October 25.
    A volunteer helps a man carry his luggage away from the camp on October 25.
    French demolition teams work to dismantle the camp on October 25.
    French demolition teams work to dismantle the camp on October 25.
    A police officer guards demolition crews as they work to dismantle the site on October 25.
    A police officer guards demolition crews as they work to dismantle the site on October 25.
    A man passes a camp structure on fire on October 25.
    A man passes a camp structure on fire on October 25.
    A firefighter extinguishes a fire set to migrants&#39; tents during the mass evacuation.
    A firefighter extinguishes a fire set to migrants' tents during the mass evacuation.
    Women arrive at a meeting point determined by authorities managing the evacuation of the camp.
    Women arrive at a meeting point determined by authorities managing the evacuation of the camp.
    Migrants&#39; belongings are trucked out of the &quot;Jungle&quot; on October 25.
    Migrants' belongings are trucked out of the "Jungle" on October 25.
    Sudanese migrants wait in line to board buses that will take them to relocation centers across France.
    Sudanese migrants wait in line to board buses that will take them to relocation centers across France.
    People walk through the camp on October 25.
    People walk through the camp on October 25.
    A migrant sets fire to a portable toilet inside the camp on Monday, October 24.
    A migrant sets fire to a portable toilet inside the camp on Monday, October 24.
    Police try to maintain order as migrants waiting to be processed wait in crowded lines on October 24.
    Police try to maintain order as migrants waiting to be processed wait in crowded lines on October 24.
    Migrants leave their makeshift homes on October 24.
    Migrants leave their makeshift homes on October 24.
    Migrants register with French authorities on October 24 before boarding buses that will transport them to shelters across France.
    Migrants register with French authorities on October 24 before boarding buses that will transport them to shelters across France.
    Migrants board buses that will transport them to shelters around France on October 24. Those applying for asylum will be offered temporary accommodation in a shelter while their claim is processed.
    Migrants board buses that will transport them to shelters around France on October 24. Those applying for asylum will be offered temporary accommodation in a shelter while their claim is processed.
    Residents of the camp hug before departing the &quot;Jungle&quot; on October 24.
    Residents of the camp hug before departing the "Jungle" on October 24.
    Men, women and children leave the camp during the first day of the planned eviction on October 24.
    Men, women and children leave the camp during the first day of the planned eviction on October 24.
    Riot police stand off with some of the camp&#39;s residents the night before the eviction was set to take place.
    Riot police stand off with some of the camp's residents the night before the eviction was set to take place.
    French police fire tear gas after refugees reportedly threw rocks at police vans near the camp on Saturday, October 22.
    French police fire tear gas after refugees reportedly threw rocks at police vans near the camp on Saturday, October 22.
    A view of the migrant camp in Calais on Wednesday, October 12.
    A view of the migrant camp in Calais on Wednesday, October 12.
    Refugees in Calais claimed their rights to pass to Great Britain but were pushed back by tear gas and flash grenades on Saturday, October 1.
    Refugees in Calais claimed their rights to pass to Great Britain but were pushed back by tear gas and flash grenades on Saturday, October 1.
    Migrants walk past security fencing on Tuesday, September 6.
    Migrants walk past security fencing on Tuesday, September 6.
    French business owners and local residents block the main road into the Port of Calais as they protest &quot;The Jungle&quot; on Monday, September 5.
    French business owners and local residents block the main road into the Port of Calais as they protest "The Jungle" on Monday, September 5.
    This aerial view taken Tuesday, August 16, shows the tents and shipping containers housing migrants in &quot;The Jungle.&quot;
    This aerial view taken Tuesday, August 16, shows the tents and shipping containers housing migrants in "The Jungle."
    A French riot policeman stands near graffiti during the dismantling of the southern part of &quot;The Jungle&quot; migrant camp on Thursday, March 10. The graffiti reads &quot;London calling,&quot; a reference to how the camp has become notorious for migrants and refugees trying to enter the UK illegally.
    A French riot policeman stands near graffiti during the dismantling of the southern part of "The Jungle" migrant camp on Thursday, March 10. The graffiti reads "London calling," a reference to how the camp has become notorious for migrants and refugees trying to enter the UK illegally.
    A man sews the lips of an Iranian migrant at the camp on Thursday, March 3. Journalists said at least nine Iranians stitched their mouths shut and went on a hunger strike to protest the camp&#39;s dismantling.
    A man sews the lips of an Iranian migrant at the camp on Thursday, March 3. Journalists said at least nine Iranians stitched their mouths shut and went on a hunger strike to protest the camp's dismantling.
    Migrants stand next to a burning shack in the camp on Tuesday, March 1.
    Migrants stand next to a burning shack in the camp on Tuesday, March 1.
    A migrant makes a phone call near &quot;The Jungle&quot; on March 1.
    A migrant makes a phone call near "The Jungle" on March 1.
    A woman fights with a police officer as she is removed from the top of a hut on March 1. Police and demolition teams were starting to dismantle makeshift shelters and relocating people to accommodations nearby.
    A woman fights with a police officer as she is removed from the top of a hut on March 1. Police and demolition teams were starting to dismantle makeshift shelters and relocating people to accommodations nearby.
    Migrants demonstrate on Monday, February 29.
    Migrants demonstrate on Monday, February 29.
    Riot police spray water on migrants to disperse them during the dismantling of half of &quot;The Jungle&quot; on February 29.
    Riot police spray water on migrants to disperse them during the dismantling of half of "The Jungle" on February 29.
    A migrant flies a kite on Friday, February 19.
    A migrant flies a kite on Friday, February 19.
    Migrants walk past housing containers in &quot;The Jungle&quot; on Tuesday, February 16.
    Migrants walk past housing containers in "The Jungle" on Tuesday, February 16.
    Two young boys walk in the mud inside &quot;The Jungle&quot; in December 2015.
    Two young boys walk in the mud inside "The Jungle" in December 2015.
    A man is seen among tents in &quot;The Jungle&quot; in October 2015.
    A man is seen among tents in "The Jungle" in October 2015.
    French police oversee the removal of tents in September 2015.
    French police oversee the removal of tents in September 2015.
    Afghan and Pakistani migrants eat lunch in the migrant camp in August 2015.
    Afghan and Pakistani migrants eat lunch in the migrant camp in August 2015.
    Migrants walk along the railway track leading to the Eurotunnel in Calais in August 2015. Migrants attempt to enter the UK illegally by stowing away on trucks, ferries, cars or trains.
    Migrants walk along the railway track leading to the Eurotunnel in Calais in August 2015. Migrants attempt to enter the UK illegally by stowing away on trucks, ferries, cars or trains.
    A migrant hides on the train tracks in the direction of the Eurotunnel terminal in August 2015.
    A migrant hides on the train tracks in the direction of the Eurotunnel terminal in August 2015.
    The home of Sami, a refugee living in the &quot;The Jungle,&quot; is pictured in August 2015. Sami, who has lived in the camp for two months, said: &quot;We made this house from blankets and wood and then covered it in plastic to keep the rain out. It rains often in France. I think it will rain often when I am in England, too.&quot;
    The home of Sami, a refugee living in the "The Jungle," is pictured in August 2015. Sami, who has lived in the camp for two months, said: "We made this house from blankets and wood and then covered it in plastic to keep the rain out. It rains often in France. I think it will rain often when I am in England, too."
    Several migrants successfully cross the Eurotunnel terminal in July 2015 as they try to reach a shuttle to the UK.
    Several migrants successfully cross the Eurotunnel terminal in July 2015 as they try to reach a shuttle to the UK.
    Displaced from &quot;The Jungle&quot; camp, Afghan migrants congregate in Calais&#39; harbor in September 2009.
    Displaced from "The Jungle" camp, Afghan migrants congregate in Calais' harbor in September 2009.
    A digger lifts a migrant&#39;s makeshift tent during a destruction operation in September 2009.
    A digger lifts a migrant's makeshift tent during a destruction operation in September 2009.
    An aerial view of the camp in September 2009.
    An aerial view of the camp in September 2009.
    Migrants from Afghanistan look at a ferry boat in Calais in September 2009.
    Migrants from Afghanistan look at a ferry boat in Calais in September 2009.
    Migrants jump onto the back of a UK-bound truck in March 2006.
    Migrants jump onto the back of a UK-bound truck in March 2006.
    Aid groups involved in food distribution have slammed the move, criticizing officials for turning their backs on those fleeing violence and calling for the ban to be lifted.
    "We are appalled at the ban on distributing food to refugees in Calais, which deprives the most vulnerable people -- including unaccompanied minors -- of the basic human right to food," said Sue Jex, Head of UK Operations for the refugee support charity Care4Calais.
    "Refugees fleeing unthinkable violence at home continue to arrive in Calais every day, desperate for food and shelter but forced to live in inhumane conditions."
    She added: "We would urge those in positions of authority to lift bans on food distribution, and act now to secure the lives of refugees urgently."
    Utopia 56, another volunteer organization that helps migrants in Calais, called the ban "a bad decision" and said it wouldn't prevent fights happening in the area.
    "This is inhumane, people are in danger. Besides, we do not only distribute food, we also give migrants sleeping bags," a Utopia 56 spokesperson told CNN. "I understand the inhabitants of Calais, but this is not a way to stop people from being aggressive: when you are hungry, you become aggressive."
    Utopia 56, along with the association L'Auberge des Migrants, distributed 200 meals on Thursday evening, flouting the decree.
    In a statement released by L'Auberge des Migrants, signed by Care4Calais, Utopia 56, and other aid groups, the association said that volunteers are doing this work because the State and other public bodies "do not respect" their own legal and humanitarian obligations to migrants.
    Authorities dismantled part of the "Jungle" camp in Calais last October, in a bid to stem the flow of migrants hoping to cross the Eurotunnel to the UK, just over 30 miles away.

    CNN's Eliza Mackintosh and Simon Cullen contributed to this report.