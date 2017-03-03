Story highlights John Lithgow was cast in the 1983 Oscar-winning "Terms of Endearment"

(CNN) John Lithgow is not a fan of the idea of remaking his hit 1983 film, "Terms of Endearment."

"It's happened to me before, they rebooted 'Footloose' and I rebooted 'Twilight Zone' for heaven's sake," Lithgow told CNN at an NBC press day for his upcoming show, "Trial & Error."

"It's not like they're deleting it," Lithgow added. "I'm afraid it's likely to be a disappointment, and 'Footloose' was a disappointment."

Lee Daniels is reportedly in talks to direct an updated version of "Terms of Endearment," which starred Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger, Jack Nicholson and Jeff Daniels. The emotional film centered on the strained relationship of a mother and daughter -- ultimately, ending with the tragic death of Winger's character after a battle with breast cancer.

Lithgow starred as Debra Winger's love interest, Sam Burns, in the hit 1983 film.

