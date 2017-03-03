Time travel times two in 'Time After Time,' 'Making History'

(CNN) The allure of rewriting history was one of this TV season's popular themes even before the November election, with a pair of time-travel shows ("Timeless," "Frequency") premiering in the fall. By happenstance two more arrive on Sunday, with "Time After Time" and "Making History" exhibiting mild promise, even if the whole mini-genre already feels as if it's living on borrowed time.

"Time After Time" has the showier premise, adapted from a 1979 movie about "The Time Machine" author H.G. Wells having actually created such a transport, using it to pursue Jack the Ripper into the present day.

This being ABC, both principals have received hunky upgrades. It's 1893 when Wells (Freddie Stroma, the British bachelor in Lifetime's "UnReal") proudly unveils his creation to a group of friends -- one of whom, unfortunately, is Dr. John Stevenson ("Revenge's" Josh Bowman), who happens to be the bloodthirsty Jack.

With Scotland Yard on his tail, Jack escapes into 2017, a time he finds almost intoxicatingly suited to his appetites. It's a little more overwhelming to Wells, who receives help from an initially skeptical museum curator (Genesis Rodriguez).

The two-hour premiere dutifully sets up the premise, with Wells (conveniently landing in New York) agog over the modern sights of Time Square, and shaken by how his utopian dreams failed to materialize. "What are you, in 'Les Miz?'" someone asks him, appraising his clothes.

