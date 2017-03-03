Breaking News

Natalie Portman welcomes a baby girl

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 4:51 PM ET, Fri March 3, 2017

(CNN)Natalie Portman has given birth to a baby girl.

"Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed a baby girl, Amalia Millepied, on February 22. Mother and baby are happy and healthy," a rep for Portman tells CNN.
This would explain why Portman did not attend the Academy Awards on February 26, even though she was nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in "Jackie."
    This is the second child for Portman and her husband. The couple, who met while filming the 2010 psychological thriller, "Black Swan," welcomed their son, Aleph, in 2011.