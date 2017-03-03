Emma Watson 'already knew all the songs by heart' when cast as Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast'

Story highlights Emma Watson stars as Belle in the upcoming live-action version of the hit 1991 Disney movie

For Watson, learning the music wasn't a difficult because she already had the songs memorized from childhood

(CNN) Emma Watson didn't have to spend much time learning the music for her upcoming role in "Beauty and the Beast" because she grew up singing songs from the Disney animated classic.

"I didn't have to learn a single lyric because I already knew the songs by heart," Watson told CNN at the Los Angeles premiere of the live-action remake of the film on Thursday. "I've always loved singing, and it's something I've always wanted to do."

Watson, who stars as Belle, said she wanted to make the character more "authentic."

"My Belle wears riding boots, and she's got mud on her, and she has bloomers underneath her dress so she can kick her legs over a horse, and she's got these big pockets we created for her so she can carry books around with her all the time," Watson said.

