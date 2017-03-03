Breaking News

Kim Jong Nam: Arrest warrant issued for North Korean airline worker

By Juliet Perry and Pamela Boykoff, CNN

Updated 9:16 AM ET, Fri March 3, 2017

Story highlights

  • North Korean suspect Ri Jong Chol has been deported from Malaysia, authorities say
  • Malaysian state media: Arrest warrant issued for Air Koryo employee

(CNN)Malaysian police have issued an arrest warrant for an employee of North Korean airline Air Koryo in connection with the murder of Kim Jong Nam, Malaysian state media reports.

Inspector General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said the warrant had been issued for Kim Uk Il, 37, according to Bernama, the news agency.
He's wanted for questioning over the death of Kim, the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged brother, who was killed with a VX nerve agent at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13.
    A request has also been sent through the Foreign Ministry seeking the cooperation of Hyon Kwang Song, second secretary at the North Korean embassy, in relation to the investigation, Bakar said.
    Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi warned the North Korean ambassador to cooperate with their requests, saying if he continued a series of verbal attacks on Malaysia there would be a "hefty price."
    "As an ambassador, even if the script comes from sources that he himself knows, he must respect our judicial system, ethics, culture and customs by our country," he said.
    Kang Chol, the North Korean ambassador, has accused Malaysia of being "in collusion with South Korea." He also said the country would reject the results of a "forced" autopsy on one of its citizens and he demanded the immediate release of the body.

    North Korean suspect deported

    On Friday, Ri Jong Chol -- the only North Korean man held in connection with Kim's death -- was released from custody, under heavy police escort, on his way to being deported.
    North Korean national Ri Jong Chol is escorted from the Sepang police headquaters in Malaysia.
    North Korean national Ri Jong Chol is escorted from the Sepang police headquaters in Malaysia.
    Police don't have sufficient evidence to charge Ri , Malaysia's attorney general told CNN Thursday.
    Hamidi said Ri will fly from Malaysia to Pyongyang, via Beijing, accompanied by two officials from the North Korean embassy.
    Malaysia's Director General of Immigration, Seri Mustafar Ali, said he's been blacklisted from re-entering the country.
    North Korea has vehemently denied any connection to the murder.

    Mysterious murder

    Two women have been charged with Kim's murder. Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong have both said they are not guilty. If found guilty, they will face the death penalty.
    Siti Aisyah, 25, from Indonesia, has been charged with the murder of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13. She was seen on closed circuit security camera approaching Kim from behind as he tried to check in for a flight to Macau. She has not entered a formal plea but told the court that she was not guilty.
    Siti Aisyah, 25, from Indonesia, has been charged with the murder of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13. She was seen on closed circuit security camera approaching Kim from behind as he tried to check in for a flight to Macau. She has not entered a formal plea but told the court that she was not guilty.
    Doan Thi Huong, 30, from Vietnam, is also alleged to have played a role in the plot to kill Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. She has not entered a formal plea but told the court on March 1 she was not guilty.
    Doan Thi Huong, 30, from Vietnam, is also alleged to have played a role in the plot to kill Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. She has not entered a formal plea but told the court on March 1 she was not guilty.
    A third suspect, Ri Jong Chol, 46, from North Korea, was arrested by Malaysian police on February 17. He was due to be deported from Malaysia to North Korea on March 3.
    A third suspect, Ri Jong Chol, 46, from North Korea, was arrested by Malaysian police on February 17. He was due to be deported from Malaysia to North Korea on March 3.
    Hong Song Hac, 34, is one of the North Korean suspects wanted by Malaysian police. South Korean intelligence said on Monday he worked for North Korea's Foreign Ministry.
    Hong Song Hac, 34, is one of the North Korean suspects wanted by Malaysian police. South Korean intelligence said on Monday he worked for North Korea's Foreign Ministry.
    O Jong Gil, 55, is also wanted by Malaysian police. According to South Korea, he is a member of North Korea's State Security. They claim he worked with Hong Song Hac to recruit Siti Aisyah.
    O Jong Gil, 55, is also wanted by Malaysian police. According to South Korea, he is a member of North Korea's State Security. They claim he worked with Hong Song Hac to recruit Siti Aisyah.
    North Korean Ri Ji Hyon, 33, is considered a suspect by Malaysian police. South Korea claims he is a member of North Korea's Foreign Ministry.
    North Korean Ri Ji Hyon, 33, is considered a suspect by Malaysian police. South Korea claims he is a member of North Korea's Foreign Ministry.
    According to South Korea, Ri Jae Nam, 57, is a North Korea state security official who worked with Ri Ji Hyon to recruit Huong. He is currently wanted as a suspect by Malaysia.
    According to South Korea, Ri Jae Nam, 57, is a North Korea state security official who worked with Ri Ji Hyon to recruit Huong. He is currently wanted as a suspect by Malaysia.
    Kim Uk Il, 37, is wanted for questioning by Malaysian police. He is an employee of Air Koryo, North Korea's state airline.
    Kim Uk Il, 37, is wanted for questioning by Malaysian police. He is an employee of Air Koryo, North Korea's state airline.
    The most high-profile North Korean allegedly involved in the case is Hyon Kwang Song, 44, second secretary at North Korea's Malaysian embassy. Malaysian police have said they want to speak to him.
    The most high-profile North Korean allegedly involved in the case is Hyon Kwang Song, 44, second secretary at North Korea's Malaysian embassy. Malaysian police have said they want to speak to him.
    Ri Ji U, 30, is also wanted for questioning by Malaysian police. The North Korean is believed to still be in Malaysia.
    Ri Ji U, 30, is also wanted for questioning by Malaysian police. The North Korean is believed to still be in Malaysia.
    According to authorities from their home countries, both women have maintained they thought they were participating in a TV prank show.
    Aisyah thought the substance she rubbed on Kim's face was "a kind of oil, baby oil, something like that," said Andreano Erwin, Indonesia's deputy ambassador to Malaysia.
    The Kim Jong Nam killing

    Malaysian authorities said the substance was VX nerve agent, a deadly chemical weapon banned under international law.
    After the women wiped Kim's face with the liquid, he started feeling dizzy and died shortly afterward on his way to the hospital, Malaysian police said.
    VX is the world's most potent nerve agent and one of the most dangerous chemical weapons ever manufactured. It's banned under the Chemical Weapons Convention.