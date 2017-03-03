Kim Jong Nam: Arrest warrant issued for North Korean airline worker

Story highlights North Korean suspect Ri Jong Chol has been deported from Malaysia, authorities say

(CNN) Malaysian police have issued an arrest warrant for an employee of North Korean airline Air Koryo in connection with the murder of Kim Jong Nam, Malaysian state media reports.

Inspector General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said the warrant had been issued for Kim Uk Il, 37, according to Bernama, the news agency.

He's wanted for questioning over the death of Kim, the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged brother, who was killed with a VX nerve agent at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13.

A request has also been sent through the Foreign Ministry seeking the cooperation of Hyon Kwang Song, second secretary at the North Korean embassy, in relation to the investigation, Bakar said.

Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi warned the North Korean ambassador to cooperate with their requests, saying if he continued a series of verbal attacks on Malaysia there would be a "hefty price."