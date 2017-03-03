Kim Jong Nam: Arrest warrant issued for North Korean airline worker

Story highlights Malaysian state media: Arrest warrant issued for Air Koryo employee

Police also seeking North Korea embassy worker, says Bernama

(CNN) Malaysian police have issued an arrest warrant for an employee of North Korean airline Air Koryo in relation to the murder of Kim Jong Nam, Malaysian state media reports.

Inspector General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said the warrant had been issued for Kim Uk Il, 37, according to Bernama.

He's wanted for questioning over the death of Kim, the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged brother, who was killed with a VX nerve agent at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13.

A request has also been sent through the Foreign Ministry seeking the cooperation of Hyon Kwang Song, second secretary at the North Korean embassy, in relation to the investigation, Bakar said.

Earlier Friday, Ri Jong Chol -- the only North Korean man held in connection with Kim's death -- left Sepang Police district headquarters in Malaysia under heavy police escort.

North Korean national Ri Jong Chol is escorted with a heavy police presence as he leaves the Sepang police headquaters in Sepang on March 3, 2017.