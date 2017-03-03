Former Haiti President Rene Preval dead at age 74

Story highlights Rene Preval was leader of Haiti when a major earthquake hit the Caribbean nation in 2010

He was the first democratically elected president to serve a full term in Haiti

(CNN) Rene Preval, a two-time president of Haiti, died Friday at the age of 74, current President Jovenel Moïse wrote on his verified Twitter account.

Moïse called Preval a "worthy son of Haiti." He did not say how Preval died.

The former President died at his home in Laboule, a suburb of the capital city of Port-au-Prince, Haiti's daily newspaper, Le Nouvelliste, reported.

Preval was President of the Caribbean nation from 1996 to 2001 and from 2006 to 2011.

He was the nation's leader when a major earthquake killed more than 200,000 people in 2010.

