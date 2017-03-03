Breaking News

Former Haiti President Rene Preval dead at age 74

By Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 3:59 PM ET, Fri March 3, 2017

Rene Preval was President of Haiti in 2010 when a magnitude 7.0 earthquake caused the deaths of 200,000 people.
(CNN)Rene Preval, a two-time president of Haiti, died Friday at the age of 74, current President Jovenel Moïse wrote on his verified Twitter account.

Moïse called Preval a "worthy son of Haiti." He did not say how Preval died.
The former president died at his home in Laboule, a suburb of the capital city of Port-au-Prince, Haiti's daily newspaper, Le Nouvelliste, reported.
Preval was president of the Caribbean nation from 1996 to 2001 and from 2006 to 2011.
    He was the nation's leader when a major earthquake killed more than 200,000 people in 2010.
    CNN's Pierre Meilhan contributed to this report.