Mexican lawmaker climbs border wall in stunt aimed at Trump

Story highlights Braulio Guerra, a member of Mexico's ruling political party, climbs border wall

Guerra calls President Trump's proposed border wall "unnecessary" and "absurd"

(CNN) Perched more than 20 feet in the air atop the border fence between San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico, a Mexican lawmaker delivers a message to President Donald Trump.

"It's completely unnecessary -- and it's absurd -- to build a wall that costs $15 billion," Braulio Guerra says in Spanish as a camera rolls. "Look, in these 8 meters, more or less 8, 10 meters, how simple it is to climb."

The 2-minute video is the latest creative volley in the international drama unfolding over Trump's signature campaign pledge: to build a wall at the border and make Mexico pay for it. The Mexican government repeatedly has refused . Trump also has issued executive orders that pave the way for a dramatic increase in deportations.

Guerra, a member of Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto's ruling political party, says in the video that he visited the border not just to slam Trump's wall plan but also to talk with people being sent back to Mexico by the US Immigration and Naturalization Service.

Sencillo subir al #Muro pero son muchos los peligros para nuestra gente. Derechos Humanos, principios y dignidad son innegociables #México🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/9PExn3RlnV — Braulio Guerra (@BraulioPRI) March 2, 2017

The Mexican government, he says, must provide incentives to companies to hire people who are forced to return, as well as work with US officials "for the protection of our migrants in the United States."

