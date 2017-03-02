The week in 32 photos

Firefighters investigate a condominium building where a single-engine aircraft crashed in Methuen, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, February 28. The pilot was killed. No one in the building was hurt.
A 14-week-old polar bear is seen at a zoo in Munich, Germany, on Friday, February 24.
A man and his camels walk across the Hameem desert, about 100 miles west of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, February 24.
A woman is caned by a religious officer in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on Monday, February 27. The province of Aceh is strictly Muslim and is the only province in the country implementing Sharia law. Public canings happen there regularly and often attract huge crowds. The woman here was being punished for spending time in close proximity with a man who is not her husband.
Deer walk past an Indonesian honor guard as it waits for the arrival of Saudi Arabia's king Wednesday, March 1, in Bogor, Indonesia.
Costumed revelers throw oranges Tuesday, February 28, during the annual Battle of the Oranges in Ivrea, Italy. The food fight re-enacts a medieval battle when the Ivrea townsfolk overthrew an evil king. But instead of swords and crossbows, oranges are now the weapons of choice.
Gregg Maloney, left, and Michael Pistillo work at their post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, March 1. It was Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the holy season of Lent for many Christians in the Western church.
People in Berlin look at the art installation "You You You" by Via Lewandowsky on Wednesday, March 1.
Carnival revelers wear "Simpsons" costumes during a street party in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, February 25.
A health worker administers the polio vaccine to a child in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, February 28. Polio, once a worldwide scourge, is endemic in just three countries now: Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan.
Former US President Barack Obama, left, chats backstage with actors Danny DeVito, Mark Ruffalo and Jessica Hecht at the Broadway production of Arthur Miller's "The Price" on Friday, February 24.
A woman takes a selfie with a statue of former Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin at a museum outside St. Petersburg, Russia, on Saturday, February 25.
College students raise clenched fists during a joint pep rally to launch their job hunt Wednesday, March 1, at Tokyo's Hibiya Park.