The week in 32 photos

Updated 9:53 PM ET, Thu March 2, 2017

US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress for the first time on Tuesday, February 28. Behind him, from left, are Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan.
"La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz holds up the winner card to the audience, proving that there was a mistake and that "Moonlight" had actually won the Academy Award for best picture on Sunday, February 26. "La La Land" was initially announced as the winner, but presenter Warren Beatty explained to the crowd that he was given the wrong envelope. See how the scene unfolded
Firefighters investigate a condominium building where a single-engine aircraft crashed in Methuen, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, February 28. The pilot was killed. No one in the building was hurt.
Firefighters investigate a condominium building where a single-engine aircraft crashed in Methuen, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, February 28. The pilot was killed. No one in the building was hurt.
A 14-week-old polar bear is seen at a zoo in Munich, Germany, on Friday, February 24.
A 14-week-old polar bear is seen at a zoo in Munich, Germany, on Friday, February 24.
Reporters stand in the White House briefing room after being &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/02/24/media/cnn-blocked-white-house-gaggle/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;excluded from an off-camera gaggle&lt;/a&gt; on Friday, February 24. CNN, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Politico, BuzzFeed, the BBC and the Guardian were among those excluded from the meeting, which was held in the office of White House press secretary Sean Spicer. The decision struck veteran White House journalists as unprecedented in the modern era.
Reporters stand in the White House briefing room after being excluded from an off-camera gaggle on Friday, February 24. CNN, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Politico, BuzzFeed, the BBC and the Guardian were among those excluded from the meeting, which was held in the office of White House press secretary Sean Spicer. The decision struck veteran White House journalists as unprecedented in the modern era.
People gather in prayer amid the toppled headstones at Mount Carmel Cemetery, a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia, on Monday, February 27. The FBI has joined an investigation to determine whether a hate crime occurred. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/27/us/jewish-cemetery-vandalism-philadelphia/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The vandalism&lt;/a&gt; occurred less than a week after a similar incident at a Jewish cemetery near St. Louis and as dozens of Jewish community centers across the United States have received bomb threats.
People gather in prayer amid the toppled headstones at Mount Carmel Cemetery, a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia, on Monday, February 27. The FBI has joined an investigation to determine whether a hate crime occurred. The vandalism occurred less than a week after a similar incident at a Jewish cemetery near St. Louis and as dozens of Jewish community centers across the United States have received bomb threats.
A police officer fires rubber bullets at anti-immigrant protesters in Pretoria, South Africa, on Friday, February 24. Rampant unemployment and high crime rates have stoked anger against foreign migrants. Some South Africans &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/24/world/south-africa-anti-immigrant-protests/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;have attacked foreign-owned shops in the city.&lt;/a&gt;
A police officer fires rubber bullets at anti-immigrant protesters in Pretoria, South Africa, on Friday, February 24. Rampant unemployment and high crime rates have stoked anger against foreign migrants. Some South Africans have attacked foreign-owned shops in the city.
Mount Etna, Europe&#39;s most active volcano, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2017/03/01/mount-etna-lava-erupt-volcano-orig-vstan.cnn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;spews lava&lt;/a&gt; near Catania, Italy, on Tuesday, February 28. The eruption did not endanger the public.
Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, spews lava near Catania, Italy, on Tuesday, February 28. The eruption did not endanger the public.
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions pauses during a news conference in Washington on Thursday, March 2. In a statement, Sessions &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/02/politics/democrats-sessions-russia-resignation-call/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;recused himself&lt;/a&gt; from any investigation related to President Trump&#39;s 2016 campaign. He made the decision after it emerged that he had failed at his Senate confirmation hearing to disclose two pre-election meetings with Moscow&#39;s ambassador to Washington. Sessions&#39; spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said there was nothing &quot;misleading about his answer&quot; to Congress because the Alabama Republican &quot;was asked during the hearing about communications between Russia and the Trump campaign -- not about meetings he took as a senator and a member of the Armed Services Committee.&quot; She said Sessions had more than 25 conversations with foreign ambassadors last year.
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions pauses during a news conference in Washington on Thursday, March 2. In a statement, Sessions recused himself from any investigation related to President Trump's 2016 campaign. He made the decision after it emerged that he had failed at his Senate confirmation hearing to disclose two pre-election meetings with Moscow's ambassador to Washington. Sessions' spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said there was nothing "misleading about his answer" to Congress because the Alabama Republican "was asked during the hearing about communications between Russia and the Trump campaign -- not about meetings he took as a senator and a member of the Armed Services Committee." She said Sessions had more than 25 conversations with foreign ambassadors last year.
Carryn Owens, center, cries as &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/28/politics/navy-seal-widow-trump-address/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;she is applauded during President Trump&#39;s address to Congress&lt;/a&gt; on Tuesday, February 28. Owens&#39; husband, Navy SEAL William &quot;Ryan&quot; Owens, recently was killed during a mission in Yemen. &quot;Ryan died as he lived: a warrior and a hero, battling against terrorism and securing our nation,&quot; Trump said. The applause lasted over a minute, which Trump said must be a record.
Carryn Owens, center, cries as she is applauded during President Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday, February 28. Owens' husband, Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens, recently was killed during a mission in Yemen. "Ryan died as he lived: a warrior and a hero, battling against terrorism and securing our nation," Trump said. The applause lasted over a minute, which Trump said must be a record.
A man and his camels walk across the Hameem desert, about 100 miles west of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, February 24.
A man and his camels walk across the Hameem desert, about 100 miles west of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, February 24.
A woman is caned by a religious officer in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on Monday, February 27. The province of Aceh is strictly Muslim and is the only province in the country implementing Sharia law. Public canings happen there regularly and often attract huge crowds. The woman here was being punished for spending time in close proximity with a man who is not her husband.
A woman is caned by a religious officer in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on Monday, February 27. The province of Aceh is strictly Muslim and is the only province in the country implementing Sharia law. Public canings happen there regularly and often attract huge crowds. The woman here was being punished for spending time in close proximity with a man who is not her husband.
White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway checks her phone after taking an Oval Office photo of President Trump and leaders of historically black colleges and universities on Monday, February 27. The image of her kneeling on the couch &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2017/02/28/kellyanne-conway-oval-couch-photo-orig-vstan.cnn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;sparked memes on social media.&lt;/a&gt;
White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway checks her phone after taking an Oval Office photo of President Trump and leaders of historically black colleges and universities on Monday, February 27. The image of her kneeling on the couch sparked memes on social media.
Traditional Thai dancers wait to perform at a religious ceremony marking the construction of the late king&#39;s funeral pyre on Monday, February 27. King Bhumibol Adulyadej, a revered figure who helped unify the nation in his 70-year reign, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/13/asia/thai-king-bhumibol-adulyadej-dies/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died last year&lt;/a&gt; at the age of 88.
Traditional Thai dancers wait to perform at a religious ceremony marking the construction of the late king's funeral pyre on Monday, February 27. King Bhumibol Adulyadej, a revered figure who helped unify the nation in his 70-year reign, died last year at the age of 88.
From left, US Reps. Brenda Lawrence, Joyce Beatty, Marcia Fudge and Val Demings pose for a photo before President Trump&#39;s address to Congress on Tuesday, February 27. Many Democrats wore white as a nod to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/18/politics/gallery/tbt-womens-suffrage/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the women&#39;s suffrage movement.&lt;/a&gt;
From left, US Reps. Brenda Lawrence, Joyce Beatty, Marcia Fudge and Val Demings pose for a photo before President Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday, February 27. Many Democrats wore white as a nod to the women's suffrage movement.
Deer walk past an Indonesian honor guard as it waits for the arrival of Saudi Arabia&#39;s king Wednesday, March 1, in Bogor, Indonesia.
Deer walk past an Indonesian honor guard as it waits for the arrival of Saudi Arabia's king Wednesday, March 1, in Bogor, Indonesia.
Debris marks the site of a home that was hit by a tornado in Perryville, Missouri, on Tuesday, February 28. The tornado &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/01/weather/severe-weather-midwest/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;had a 13-mile path&lt;/a&gt; and destroyed many houses in the city, leaving about 60 families who have &quot;lost about everything,&quot; Mayor Ken Baer said.
Debris marks the site of a home that was hit by a tornado in Perryville, Missouri, on Tuesday, February 28. The tornado had a 13-mile path and destroyed many houses in the city, leaving about 60 families who have "lost about everything," Mayor Ken Baer said.
Costumed revelers throw oranges Tuesday, February 28, during the annual Battle of the Oranges in Ivrea, Italy. The food fight re-enacts a medieval battle when the Ivrea townsfolk overthrew an evil king. But instead of swords and crossbows, oranges are now the weapons of choice.
Costumed revelers throw oranges Tuesday, February 28, during the annual Battle of the Oranges in Ivrea, Italy. The food fight re-enacts a medieval battle when the Ivrea townsfolk overthrew an evil king. But instead of swords and crossbows, oranges are now the weapons of choice.
Israeli police officers remove settlers from a rooftop in the West Bank settlement of Ofra on Wednesday, March 1. Israeli forces were demolishing nine homes in Ofra after the Supreme Court ruled they were built on private Palestinian land without a permit. Hundreds of protesters &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/28/middleeast/ofra-protests/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tried to resist the evacuation,&lt;/a&gt; standing in circles and singing religious songs inside the homes.
Israeli police officers remove settlers from a rooftop in the West Bank settlement of Ofra on Wednesday, March 1. Israeli forces were demolishing nine homes in Ofra after the Supreme Court ruled they were built on private Palestinian land without a permit. Hundreds of protesters tried to resist the evacuation, standing in circles and singing religious songs inside the homes.
People form the flag of the European Union during an anti-government protest in Bucharest, Romania, on Sunday, February 26. Romanian Justice Minister Florin Iordache &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/09/europe/romania-justice-minister-resigns/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;resigned earlier in the month&lt;/a&gt; over a controversial government decree that would have protected many politicians from being prosecuted for corruption offenses.
People form the flag of the European Union during an anti-government protest in Bucharest, Romania, on Sunday, February 26. Romanian Justice Minister Florin Iordache resigned earlier in the month over a controversial government decree that would have protected many politicians from being prosecuted for corruption offenses.
Gregg Maloney, left, and Michael Pistillo work at their post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, March 1. It was Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the holy season of Lent for many Christians in the Western church.
Gregg Maloney, left, and Michael Pistillo work at their post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, March 1. It was Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the holy season of Lent for many Christians in the Western church.
People in Berlin look at the art installation &quot;You You You&quot; by Via Lewandowsky on Wednesday, March 1.
People in Berlin look at the art installation "You You You" by Via Lewandowsky on Wednesday, March 1.
Olympic gold medalists Adam Nelson and Michael Phelps are among those sworn in before a House committee in Washington on Tuesday, February 28. They were calling for greater international policing of doping in sports. &quot;I don&#39;t believe I&#39;ve stood up at an international competition and the rest of the field has been clean,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/01/sport/michael-phelps-house-of-representatives-evidence/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;said Phelps,&lt;/a&gt; the most decorated Olympian of all time. &quot;I don&#39;t think I&#39;ve ever felt that.&quot;
Olympic gold medalists Adam Nelson and Michael Phelps are among those sworn in before a House committee in Washington on Tuesday, February 28. They were calling for greater international policing of doping in sports. "I don't believe I've stood up at an international competition and the rest of the field has been clean," said Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time. "I don't think I've ever felt that."
Carnival revelers wear &quot;Simpsons&quot; costumes during a street party in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, February 25.
Carnival revelers wear "Simpsons" costumes during a street party in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, February 25.
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel tweets President Trump during the show on Sunday, February 26: &quot;Hey @realDonaldTrump u up?&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/26/entertainment/gallery/oscars-2017-show-and-winners/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See more moments from the show&lt;/a&gt;
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel tweets President Trump during the show on Sunday, February 26: "Hey @realDonaldTrump u up?" See more moments from the show
A health worker administers the polio vaccine to a child in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, February 28. Polio, once a worldwide scourge, is endemic in just three countries now: Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan.
A health worker administers the polio vaccine to a child in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, February 28. Polio, once a worldwide scourge, is endemic in just three countries now: Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan.
Former US President Barack Obama, left, chats backstage with actors Danny DeVito, Mark Ruffalo and Jessica Hecht at the Broadway production of Arthur Miller&#39;s &quot;The Price&quot; on Friday, February 24.
Former US President Barack Obama, left, chats backstage with actors Danny DeVito, Mark Ruffalo and Jessica Hecht at the Broadway production of Arthur Miller's "The Price" on Friday, February 24.
Iraqi troops advance during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/17/world/gallery/mosul/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the offensive to take back the northern city of Mosul&lt;/a&gt; on Friday, February 24. Mosul had been under the control of the ISIS terror group.
Iraqi troops advance during the offensive to take back the northern city of Mosul on Friday, February 24. Mosul had been under the control of the ISIS terror group.
A woman takes a selfie with a statue of former Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin at a museum outside St. Petersburg, Russia, on Saturday, February 25.
A woman takes a selfie with a statue of former Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin at a museum outside St. Petersburg, Russia, on Saturday, February 25.
College students raise clenched fists during a joint pep rally to launch their job hunt Wednesday, March 1, at Tokyo&#39;s Hibiya Park.
College students raise clenched fists during a joint pep rally to launch their job hunt Wednesday, March 1, at Tokyo's Hibiya Park.
Donkey skins dry in the sun at a slaughterhouse in Baringo County, Kenya, on Tuesday, February 28. Gelatin produced from donkey hide is a key ingredient of one of China&#39;s favorite traditional remedies: ejiao, which is used to treat a range of ailments from colds to insomnia. But some African countries &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/29/africa/china-african-donkeys/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;are banning exports&lt;/a&gt; because of a steep decline in the donkey population.
Donkey skins dry in the sun at a slaughterhouse in Baringo County, Kenya, on Tuesday, February 28. Gelatin produced from donkey hide is a key ingredient of one of China's favorite traditional remedies: ejiao, which is used to treat a range of ailments from colds to insomnia. But some African countries are banning exports because of a steep decline in the donkey population.
Impounded bicycles are lined up in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, March 1. Thousands of bikes were impounded after being left in areas that breached parking regulations, according to a local newspaper report. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/23/world/gallery/week-in-photos-0224/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in 31 photos&lt;/a&gt;
Impounded bicycles are lined up in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, March 1. Thousands of bikes were impounded after being left in areas that breached parking regulations, according to a local newspaper report.
Take a look at 32 photos of the week from February 24 through March 2.