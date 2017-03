The week in 32 photos

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions pauses during a news conference in Washington on Thursday, March 2. In a statement, Sessions recused himself from any investigation related to President Trump's 2016 campaign. He made the decision after it emerged that he had failed at his Senate confirmation hearing to disclose two pre-election meetings with Moscow's ambassador to Washington. Sessions' spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said there was nothing "misleading about his answer" to Congress because the Alabama Republican "was asked during the hearing about communications between Russia and the Trump campaign -- not about meetings he took as a senator and a member of the Armed Services Committee." She said Sessions had more than 25 conversations with foreign ambassadors last year.