Photos: The week in 32 photos US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress for the first time on Tuesday, February 28. Behind him, from left, are Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan. Hide Caption 1 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos "La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz holds up the winner card to the audience, proving that there was a mistake and that "Moonlight" had actually won the Academy Award for best picture on Sunday, February 26. "La La Land" was initially announced as the winner, but presenter Warren Beatty explained to the crowd that he was given the wrong envelope. See how the scene unfolded Hide Caption 2 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos Firefighters investigate a condominium building where a single-engine aircraft crashed in Methuen, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, February 28. The pilot was killed. No one in the building was hurt. Hide Caption 3 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos A 14-week-old polar bear is seen at a zoo in Munich, Germany, on Friday, February 24. Hide Caption 4 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos Reporters stand in the White House briefing room after being excluded from an off-camera gaggle on Friday, February 24. CNN, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Politico, BuzzFeed, the BBC and the Guardian were among those excluded from the meeting, which was held in the office of White House press secretary Sean Spicer. The decision struck veteran White House journalists as unprecedented in the modern era. Hide Caption 5 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos People gather in prayer amid the toppled headstones at Mount Carmel Cemetery, a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia, on Monday, February 27. The FBI has joined an investigation to determine whether a hate crime occurred. The vandalism occurred less than a week after a similar incident at a Jewish cemetery near St. Louis and as dozens of Jewish community centers across the United States have received bomb threats. Hide Caption 6 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos A police officer fires rubber bullets at anti-immigrant protesters in Pretoria, South Africa, on Friday, February 24. Rampant unemployment and high crime rates have stoked anger against foreign migrants. Some South Africans have attacked foreign-owned shops in the city. Hide Caption 7 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, spews lava near Catania, Italy, on Tuesday, February 28. The eruption did not endanger the public. Hide Caption 8 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos US Attorney General Jeff Sessions pauses during a news conference in Washington on Thursday, March 2. In a statement, Sessions recused himself from any investigation related to President Trump's 2016 campaign. He made the decision after it emerged that he had failed at his Senate confirmation hearing to disclose two pre-election meetings with Moscow's ambassador to Washington. Sessions' spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said there was nothing "misleading about his answer" to Congress because the Alabama Republican "was asked during the hearing about communications between Russia and the Trump campaign -- not about meetings he took as a senator and a member of the Armed Services Committee." She said Sessions had more than 25 conversations with foreign ambassadors last year. Hide Caption 9 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos Carryn Owens, center, cries as she is applauded during President Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday, February 28. Owens' husband, Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens, recently was killed during a mission in Yemen. "Ryan died as he lived: a warrior and a hero, battling against terrorism and securing our nation," Trump said. The applause lasted over a minute, which Trump said must be a record. Hide Caption 10 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos A man and his camels walk across the Hameem desert, about 100 miles west of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, February 24. Hide Caption 11 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos A woman is caned by a religious officer in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on Monday, February 27. The province of Aceh is strictly Muslim and is the only province in the country implementing Sharia law. Public canings happen there regularly and often attract huge crowds. The woman here was being punished for spending time in close proximity with a man who is not her husband. Hide Caption 12 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway checks her phone after taking an Oval Office photo of President Trump and leaders of historically black colleges and universities on Monday, February 27. The image of her kneeling on the couch sparked memes on social media. Hide Caption 13 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos Traditional Thai dancers wait to perform at a religious ceremony marking the construction of the late king's funeral pyre on Monday, February 27. King Bhumibol Adulyadej, a revered figure who helped unify the nation in his 70-year reign, died last year at the age of 88. Hide Caption 14 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos From left, US Reps. Brenda Lawrence, Joyce Beatty, Marcia Fudge and Val Demings pose for a photo before President Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday, February 27. Many Democrats wore white as a nod to the women's suffrage movement. Hide Caption 15 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos Deer walk past an Indonesian honor guard as it waits for the arrival of Saudi Arabia's king Wednesday, March 1, in Bogor, Indonesia. Hide Caption 16 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos Debris marks the site of a home that was hit by a tornado in Perryville, Missouri, on Tuesday, February 28. The tornado had a 13-mile path and destroyed many houses in the city, leaving about 60 families who have "lost about everything," Mayor Ken Baer said. Hide Caption 17 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos Costumed revelers throw oranges Tuesday, February 28, during the annual Battle of the Oranges in Ivrea, Italy. The food fight re-enacts a medieval battle when the Ivrea townsfolk overthrew an evil king. But instead of swords and crossbows, oranges are now the weapons of choice. Hide Caption 18 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos Israeli police officers remove settlers from a rooftop in the West Bank settlement of Ofra on Wednesday, March 1. Israeli forces were demolishing nine homes in Ofra after the Supreme Court ruled they were built on private Palestinian land without a permit. Hundreds of protesters tried to resist the evacuation, standing in circles and singing religious songs inside the homes. Hide Caption 19 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos People form the flag of the European Union during an anti-government protest in Bucharest, Romania, on Sunday, February 26. Romanian Justice Minister Florin Iordache resigned earlier in the month over a controversial government decree that would have protected many politicians from being prosecuted for corruption offenses. Hide Caption 20 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos Gregg Maloney, left, and Michael Pistillo work at their post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, March 1. It was Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the holy season of Lent for many Christians in the Western church. Hide Caption 21 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos People in Berlin look at the art installation "You You You" by Via Lewandowsky on Wednesday, March 1. Hide Caption 22 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos Olympic gold medalists Adam Nelson and Michael Phelps are among those sworn in before a House committee in Washington on Tuesday, February 28. They were calling for greater international policing of doping in sports. "I don't believe I've stood up at an international competition and the rest of the field has been clean," said Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time. "I don't think I've ever felt that." Hide Caption 23 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos Carnival revelers wear "Simpsons" costumes during a street party in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, February 25. Hide Caption 24 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel tweets President Trump during the show on Sunday, February 26: "Hey @realDonaldTrump u up?" See more moments from the show Hide Caption 25 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos A health worker administers the polio vaccine to a child in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, February 28. Polio, once a worldwide scourge, is endemic in just three countries now: Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan. Hide Caption 26 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos Former US President Barack Obama, left, chats backstage with actors Danny DeVito, Mark Ruffalo and Jessica Hecht at the Broadway production of Arthur Miller's "The Price" on Friday, February 24. Hide Caption 27 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos Iraqi troops advance during the offensive to take back the northern city of Mosul on Friday, February 24. Mosul had been under the control of the ISIS terror group. Hide Caption 28 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos A woman takes a selfie with a statue of former Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin at a museum outside St. Petersburg, Russia, on Saturday, February 25. Hide Caption 29 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos College students raise clenched fists during a joint pep rally to launch their job hunt Wednesday, March 1, at Tokyo's Hibiya Park. Hide Caption 30 of 32

Photos: The week in 32 photos Donkey skins dry in the sun at a slaughterhouse in Baringo County, Kenya, on Tuesday, February 28. Gelatin produced from donkey hide is a key ingredient of one of China's favorite traditional remedies: ejiao, which is used to treat a range of ailments from colds to insomnia. But some African countries are banning exports because of a steep decline in the donkey population. Hide Caption 31 of 32