Spate of mosque fires stretches across the country

After one mosque burned, a local Jewish leader shared the keys to his synagogue

(CNN) In just the first two months of the year, at least four mosques have gone up in flames as attacks against religious minorities have surged.

The Council of American-Islamic Relations, known as CAIR, said this year's mosque fires follow "the worst year on record for incidents in which mosques were targets of bias."

President Donald Trump during last year's campaign called for a temporary ban on Muslims entering the United States. After his inauguration last month, Trump enacted a temporary ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, though it was swiftly halted by the courts. He is said to be drafting a new version

CAIR is due to publish a report soon Islamophobia in America, said Thania Diaz Clevenger, civil rights director for the organization's Florida branch.

"Why would you cause such fear, and why would you cause such disruption to the lives of so many people?" she asked.