Casey Anthony judge: She probably killed her daughter -- by accident

By Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 6:06 PM ET, Thu March 2, 2017

Story highlights

  • Belvin Perry, who is now a lawyer, says he thinks Caylee Anthony was killed by too much chloroform
  • Jury found Casey Anthony not guilty in the death of her 2-year-old daughter

(CNN)Casey Anthony was "more than likely" the person who used too much chloroform that killed her 2-year-old daughter, the former judge who presided over the case told HLN on Thursday.

Belvin Perry, a retired Florida judge who is now an attorney, told HLN's "On The Story" that he thinks the death of Caylee Anthony was the result of someone overdosing the child with chloroform, which is banned in the United States as an anesthetic.
"It's quite evident that whoever did this, and more than likely it may have been Casey, used too much (chloroform)," he said, pointing to high levels of the chemical in the trunk of her car.
    But he said he thinks the absence of evidence of abuse leads to the conclusion that Caylee's death in 2008 was "purely accidental."
    Casey Anthony, pictured with attorney Cheney Mason last summer, was acquitted of the death of her daughter Caylee on July 5, 2011, after 33 days in court. Take a look back through her trial, which ended three years ago this week.
    Anthony reacts to being found not guilty in Orlando, Florida, with her attorney Jose Baez by her side.
    Many people, both locally and nationally, followed the case. From left, Taci Bullis, Tina Barthlow and Julie Steele of Pittsburgh visit a memorial for Caylee Anthony, where the 2-year-old&#39;s remains were found on July 15, 2011.
    The not-guilty charge divided many people who followed the case. Flora Reece, center, of Orlando protests the verdict outside the Orange County Courthouse on July 7, 2011.
    Jose Baez, lead defense counsel for Casey Anthony, answers questions after jurors reached their verdict last year. Co-counsel Cheney Mason looks on.
    Judge Belvin Perry looks at evidence as it&#39;s presented during the trial last summer.
    Spectators in the courthouse wait for the trial&#39;s first day to begin on May 24, 2011.
    Anthony&#39;s mother, Cindy, reacts to a photo of her granddaughter, Caylee, on a monitor during her testimony on June 14, 2011, day 18 of the trial.
    Assistant State Attorney Jeff Ashton holds crime scene evidence during a cross-examination of entomologist Dr. Tim Huntington.
    Anthony looks on during testimony at her murder trial.
    Crime scene investigator Steven Hanson testifies about crime scene photos.
    Dr. Werner Spitz, a forensic expert, testifies for the defense on Saturday, June 18, 2011. (Note: Per instruction from the court, the photo that he&#39;s using, which shows the skull of Caylee Anthony, has been digitally obscured.)
    An evidence photo shows trash found in the trunk of a car.
    Anthony becomes upset and ill during testimony.
    Lee, Anthony&#39;s brother, takes the stand to testify.
    Anthony&#39;s mother, Cindy, wears a bracelet commemorating her granddaughter Caylee.
    Jennifer Welch, a crime scene investigator with the Orange County Sheriff&#39;s Office, shows letters from Caylee&#39;s T-shirt that were entered into evidence.
    Casey Anthony&#39;s defense team surrounds her in a group hug after the then-25-year-old was acquitted.
    Tim Allen, right, and David Antolic hold signs in front of a jail in Orlando, Florida, on July 16, 2011, the day before Anthony will be released.
    Anthony, second from left, leaves with attorney Jose Baez from the Booking and Release Center at the Orange County Jail on July 17, 2011.
    Anthony has kept a low profile since her release. She remains in hiding, fearful for her safety and her life. She says she&#39;s received numerous threats because people still believe she is guilty of the crime. But she continues to fight to convince them that she is not guilty, which a jury decided 12 months ago.
    During Anthony's trial, covered by media from around the world, prosecutors alleged she killed Caylee by using chloroform and covering her nose and mouth with duct tape, and that she put her body in the trunk of her car before dumping it in the woods.
    The defense said Caylee drowned in the Anthony family pool on June 16, 2008, and that Casey Anthony and her father, George, covered up the death.
    On July 5, 2011, a jury found Anthony not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child, while convicting her of four counts of providing false information to law enforcement. Two of the convictions were later overturned on appeal.
    The former judge said he found Anthony to have two different personas in court. One was for the 12 people deciding her fate.
    "Casey in the presence of the jury was very calm, very easygoing, mild-mannered, in a very sympathetic-appearing person," he said.
    When the jury wasn't in the room, she was very different.
    "She was quite in charge, quite demanding and quite manipulative," he said.
    Belvin did not fault the jury for its decisions.
    Casey Anthony files for bankruptcy as she vows to 'keep fighting'
    "The jury did what the jury did and there are various views as to how this evidence could be perceived," he said. Belvin said there was evidence for a first-degree murder conviction, but it depended on perspective.
    Looked at through different lenses, he said, the evidence also supported a conviction for second-degree murder or for manslaughter.
    Or jurors could have said they didn't know what happened.
    "Thus, there's a reasonable doubt. We don't know. We don't know translates to not guilty," he said.
    HLN reached out to Casey Anthony's attorneys but didn't receive an immediate response.
    Casey Anthony told CNN in 2012: "Obviously I didn't kill my daughter. If anything, there's nothing in this world I've ever been more proud of, and there's no one I loved more than my daughter. She's my greatest accomplishment."

    CNN's AnneClaire Stapleton and Holly Yan contributed to this report.