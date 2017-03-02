Story highlights Belvin Perry, who is now a lawyer, says he thinks Caylee Anthony was killed by too much chloroform

Jury found Casey Anthony not guilty in the death of her 2-year-old daughter

(CNN) Casey Anthony was "more than likely" the person who used too much chloroform that killed her 2-year-old daughter, the former judge who presided over the case told HLN on Thursday.

Belvin Perry, a retired Florida judge who is now an attorney, told HLN's " On The Story " that he thinks the death of Caylee Anthony was the result of someone overdosing the child with chloroform, which is banned in the United States as an anesthetic.

"It's quite evident that whoever did this, and more than likely it may have been Casey, used too much ( chloroform )," he said, pointing to high levels of the chemical in the trunk of her car.

But he said he thinks the absence of evidence of abuse leads to the conclusion that Caylee's death in 2008 was "purely accidental."

During Anthony's trial, covered by media from around the world, prosecutors alleged she killed Caylee by using chloroform and covering her nose and mouth with duct tape, and that she put her body in the trunk of her car before dumping it in the woods.

