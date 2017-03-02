Early peak forecast for DC cherry blossoms

Story highlights National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington runs March 15-April 16

US National Park Service predicts this year's peak could be earliest on record

(CNN) Washington's cherry blossoms are getting ready to put on a show.

The city's Yoshino cherry trees have reached their second bloom stage, the time when florets are visible. There are four more stages before peak bloom, the National Mall and Memorial Park Service tweeted on March 2.

Peak bloom , which can last from four to 10 days, is reached when 70% of the blossoms are open on the cherry trees surrounding the Tidal Basin.

The cherry trees have reached the second bloom stage - florets visible. Four more to go until peak bloom! #BloomWatch #CherryBlossomDC pic.twitter.com/2Sqe2Q6E0x — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 2, 2017

If you want to see the blossoms in their full splendor, it's time to make plans to head to the National Cherry Blossom Festival, which starts March 15 and goes through April 16.

The National Park Service predicts the Yoshino cherry trees will be at their peak from March 14-17. If that prediction is accurate, it would be the earliest peak on record.