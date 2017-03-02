Breaking News

Early peak forecast for DC cherry blossoms

By Katia Hetter, CNN

Updated 4:16 PM ET, Thu March 2, 2017

The 2017 National Cherry Blossom Festival runs from March 15 through April 16 in Washington. The scenes in this gallery were captured during last year&#39;s festival.
The 2017 National Cherry Blossom Festival runs from March 15 through April 16 in Washington. The scenes in this gallery were captured during last year's festival.
The National Park Service predicts that the trees could reach their peak bloom starting March 14, which would be the earliest peak on record.
The National Park Service predicts that the trees could reach their peak bloom starting March 14, which would be the earliest peak on record.
Peak bloom is reached when 70% of the blossoms are open on the Yoshino cherry trees surrounding the Tidal Basin.
Peak bloom is reached when 70% of the blossoms are open on the Yoshino cherry trees surrounding the Tidal Basin.
The festival marks the 1912 gift from Tokyo of 3,000 cherry trees to Washington.
The festival marks the 1912 gift from Tokyo of 3,000 cherry trees to Washington.
The Jefferson Memorial framed by cherry blossoms, a popular scene for visitors to photograph.
The Jefferson Memorial framed by cherry blossoms, a popular scene for visitors to photograph.
A rising full moon added a bit of drama to the budding trees along Washington&#39;s Tidal Basin in 2016.
A rising full moon added a bit of drama to the budding trees along Washington's Tidal Basin in 2016.
There are usually fewer blossom-peepers during the week.
There are usually fewer blossom-peepers during the week.
Story highlights

  • National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington runs March 15-April 16
  • US National Park Service predicts this year's peak could be earliest on record

(CNN)Washington's cherry blossoms are getting ready to put on a show.

The city's Yoshino cherry trees have reached their second bloom stage, the time when florets are visible. There are four more stages before peak bloom, the National Mall and Memorial Park Service tweeted on March 2.
Peak bloom, which can last from four to 10 days, is reached when 70% of the blossoms are open on the cherry trees surrounding the Tidal Basin.
    If you want to see the blossoms in their full splendor, it's time to make plans to head to the National Cherry Blossom Festival, which starts March 15 and goes through April 16.
    The National Park Service predicts the Yoshino cherry trees will be at their peak from March 14-17. If that prediction is accurate, it would be the earliest peak on record.
    The festival moved up its start date from March 20 to March 15 in response to the updated forecast.
    The month-long celebration marks the 1912 gift from Tokyo of 3,000 cherry trees to Washington, and includes an April 1 Blossom Kite Festival and an April 8 parade that runs 10 blocks along Constitution Avenue.