Simone Biles talks witches, emojis and honey badgers

Story highlights Biles won four Olympic golds at Rio 2016

Teenager taking a year out from gymnastics

Biles has won 10 World Championship golds

(CNN) Simone Biles was untouchable at Rio 2016 . Few had her chutzpah. No-one else looked as if they were having so much fun.

The 19-year-old gymnast lit up last summer's Olympics with her gravity-defying tumbles, collecting four golds at Rio as she reached soaring heights and performed jaw-dropping routines.

Life, admits the American, has changed "pretty dramatically" over the last six months -- so jam-packed is her schedule these days that she often forgets to eat.

