Photos: America's growing love for rugby The ever-increasing popularity of the Las Vegas Sevens tournament is helping rugby to become one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States. Hide Caption 1 of 16

Photos: America's growing love for rugby The 2016 event attracted record crowds to Sam Boyd Stadium for the sixth consecutive year. This fan dressed as Donald Trump -- now US President -- who was then starting his campaign to win the Republican candidacy. Hide Caption 2 of 16

Photos: America's growing love for rugby Vegas inspires a party atmosphere, and more than 80,000 people attended across the three days last year -- an increase of 5,000 on the previous best total. Hide Caption 3 of 16

Photos: America's growing love for rugby Saturday broke the tournament's single-day record, bringing in 35,716 people such as these fans dressed as Elvis Presley. Hide Caption 4 of 16

Photos: America's growing love for rugby "Since the tournament first came to Las Vegas in February 2010, attendance numbers have increased by 100%," Jonathan First, president of event organizer United World Sports, said last year. Hide Caption 5 of 16

Photos: America's growing love for rugby In common with rugby's US sports rivals, cheerleaders play a big part in the entertainment schedule -- which over the years has included Cirque Du Soleil and fighter jets. Here members of the USA Sevens Sweethearts perform during the 2015 tournament. Hide Caption 6 of 16

Photos: America's growing love for rugby The 2016 tournament was broadcast on NBC and its Sports Network. It reportedly reached national and international audiences in over 400 million homes and 147 countries. Here a Samoan rugby fan supports his team on day two in Vegas last year. Hide Caption 7 of 16

Photos: America's growing love for rugby A security guard chases a costumed fan after she ran on the pitch during the 2015 Cup Final match between Fiji and New Zealand. Hide Caption 8 of 16

Photos: America's growing love for rugby It required two guards to finally bring the woman to the ground. Hide Caption 9 of 16

Photos: America's growing love for rugby Security was busy that day, as this fan also invaded the pitch before Fiji beat New Zealand. It was the All Blacks' fourth successive defeat in Vegas finals. Hide Caption 10 of 16

Photos: America's growing love for rugby This fan also took center stage during a 2014 match between the US and Spain. Hide Caption 11 of 16

Photos: America's growing love for rugby Players get close to the crowds in Vegas -- here members of the Canadian team pose with fans following a 2014 match against Samoa. Hide Caption 12 of 16

Photos: America's growing love for rugby US speedster Carlin Isles is popular with the home supporters. Here he wears a cheese hat at the request of a fan taking his photo after a 2014 game. Hide Caption 13 of 16

Photos: America's growing love for rugby Fiji will go into the March 3-5 2017 tournament as both rugby sevens' first men's Olympic champion, and the titleholder in Vegas. Hide Caption 14 of 16

Photos: America's growing love for rugby Pio Tuwai scores a try in Fiji's semifinal win over the US in 2016. His team went on to beat Australia in the final. Hide Caption 15 of 16