America's growing love for rugby
The ever-increasing popularity of the Las Vegas Sevens tournament is helping rugby to become one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States.
The 2016 event attracted record crowds to Sam Boyd Stadium for the sixth consecutive year. This fan dressed as Donald Trump -- now US President -- who was then starting his campaign to win the Republican candidacy.
Vegas inspires a party atmosphere, and more than 80,000 people attended across the three days last year -- an increase of 5,000 on the previous best total.
Saturday broke the tournament's single-day record, bringing in 35,716 people such as these fans dressed as Elvis Presley.
In common with rugby's US sports rivals, cheerleaders play a big part in the entertainment schedule -- which over the years has included Cirque Du Soleil and fighter jets. Here members of the USA Sevens Sweethearts perform during the 2015 tournament.
The 2016 tournament was broadcast on NBC and its Sports Network. It reportedly reached national and international audiences in over 400 million homes and 147 countries. Here a Samoan rugby fan supports his team on day two in Vegas last year.
A security guard chases a costumed fan after she ran on the pitch during the 2015 Cup Final match between Fiji and New Zealand.
It required two guards to finally bring the woman to the ground.
Security was busy that day, as this fan also invaded the pitch before Fiji beat New Zealand. It was the All Blacks' fourth successive defeat in Vegas finals.
This fan also took center stage during a 2014 match between the US and Spain.
Players get close to the crowds in Vegas -- here members of the Canadian team pose with fans following a 2014 match against Samoa.
US speedster Carlin Isles is popular with the home supporters. Here he wears a cheese hat at the request of a fan taking his photo after a 2014 game.
Fiji will go into the March 3-5 2017 tournament as both rugby sevens' first men's Olympic champion, and the titleholder in Vegas.
Pio Tuwai scores a try in Fiji's semifinal win over the US in 2016. His team went on to beat Australia in the final.
That semifinal outing matched the US Eagles' best performance at the tournament, which was first held in Los Angeles in 2004.