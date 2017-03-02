Breaking News

A brief history of Women's History Month

By Brenna Williams, CNN

Updated 1:32 PM ET, Thu March 2, 2017

  • Women's History Month is traditionally celebrated in March
  • Carter was the first president to mark a week for women's history
  • Reagan expanded it to a month

(CNN)President Donald Trump on Wednesday proclaimed March as Women's History Month, following a tradition that's been in place since the 1980s. But how did it begin?

National Women's Month in the US has its roots in International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8. The day has been marked by the United Nations since 1975 but it was observed in smaller ways in the US as far back as 1911 -- nearly a decade before American women were granted the right to vote.
According to the National Women's History Project, the success of local observations of Women's History Week bubbled up to the Carter White House. In 1980, President Jimmy Carter issued the first presidential statement on Women's History Week.
    19th Amendment to the US Constitution: Women&#39;s Right to Vote, 1919
    19th Amendment to the US Constitution: Women's Right to Vote, 1919
    Notably, Carter made the case for the Equal Rights Amendment, which had been passed by Congress and sent to the states for ratification as the 27th Amendment. It failed to be ratified and still hasn't been added to the Constitution.
    In 1981, Congress asked President Ronald Reagan to make a Women's History Week proclamation the following year.
    His 1982 proclamation read in part: "As leaders in public affairs, American women not only worked to secure their own rights of suffrage and equal opportunity but also were principal advocates in the abolitionist, temperance, mental health reform, industrial labor and social reform movements, as well as the modern civil rights movement. Their dedication and commitment heightened awareness of our society's needs and accelerated our common efforts to meet those needs."
    Reagan and company began a tradition that year, issuing and proclaiming Women's History Week for the next few years until they realized that the accomplishments of American women couldn't possibly all be celebrated and appreciated in a single week.
    So it was in 1987 that the week expanded to a month, and every president since Reagan has continued the tradition. Every year, the National Women's History Project chooses a theme for the month. This year's theme is "Honoring Trailblazing Women in Labor and Business."
    Elizabeth Cady Stanton, left, and Susan B. Anthony were lifelong friends and social reformers who campaigned for women&#39;s rights in the United States. The Seneca Falls Convention in 1848, organized by Stanton in her hometown of Seneca Falls, New York, was the first American gathering that specifically addressed a woman&#39;s right to vote. But it still took more than 70 years until women&#39;s suffrage became guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution, with the ratification of the 19th Amendment in August 1920.
    Elizabeth Cady Stanton, left, and Susan B. Anthony were lifelong friends and social reformers who campaigned for women's rights in the United States. The Seneca Falls Convention in 1848, organized by Stanton in her hometown of Seneca Falls, New York, was the first American gathering that specifically addressed a woman's right to vote. But it still took more than 70 years until women's suffrage became guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution, with the ratification of the 19th Amendment in August 1920.
    Suffragists are escorted out of New York&#39;s City Hall by police in 1908. By this time, a few U.S. states were allowing women to vote. Around the world, women had recently won the right to vote in New Zealand, Australia and Finland.
    Suffragists are escorted out of New York's City Hall by police in 1908. By this time, a few U.S. states were allowing women to vote. Around the world, women had recently won the right to vote in New Zealand, Australia and Finland.
    In March 1913, the National American Women Suffrage Association organized the Woman Suffrage Procession in Washington. The march took place the day before Woodrow Wilson&#39;s inauguration to maximize exposure. Inez Milholland, a labor lawyer, suffragist and World War I correspondent, started off the procession on a white horse.
    In March 1913, the National American Women Suffrage Association organized the Woman Suffrage Procession in Washington. The march took place the day before Woodrow Wilson's inauguration to maximize exposure. Inez Milholland, a labor lawyer, suffragist and World War I correspondent, started off the procession on a white horse.
    The procession included nine bands, five mounted brigades, 26 floats and nearly 8,000 marchers.
    The procession included nine bands, five mounted brigades, 26 floats and nearly 8,000 marchers.
    As the procession made its way down Pennsylvania Avenue, the marchers were jeered and harassed by the crowds. More than 200 people were injured.
    As the procession made its way down Pennsylvania Avenue, the marchers were jeered and harassed by the crowds. More than 200 people were injured.
    Hedwega Reicher, a famous actress, wears a costume in front of the Treasury Building during the march in 1913. After the parade, protesters began being more theatrical to keep the movement in the press and the public debate.
    Hedwega Reicher, a famous actress, wears a costume in front of the Treasury Building during the march in 1913. After the parade, protesters began being more theatrical to keep the movement in the press and the public debate.
    After the march, people mill around a pro-suffrage sign in Washington.
    After the march, people mill around a pro-suffrage sign in Washington.
    The march was organized by Alice Paul, who later started the National Woman&#39;s Party and the Silent Sentinels -- a group of women who would silently protest outside the White House.
    The march was organized by Alice Paul, who later started the National Woman's Party and the Silent Sentinels -- a group of women who would silently protest outside the White House.
    As America grew westward, many new states joining the union allowed women to vote. The suffrage movement heavily campaigned out west to apply pressure on Congress and the President to approve a suffrage amendment.
    As America grew westward, many new states joining the union allowed women to vote. The suffrage movement heavily campaigned out west to apply pressure on Congress and the President to approve a suffrage amendment.
    One of the tactics that suffragists used was to wear white. It made them move visible to supporters and the press. But it also was meant to symbolize the purity of their cause.
    One of the tactics that suffragists used was to wear white. It made them move visible to supporters and the press. But it also was meant to symbolize the purity of their cause.
    The Silent Sentinels protested in front of the White House six days a week, starting on January 10, 1917, until June 4, 1919. They were the first organization to picket at the White House.
    The Silent Sentinels protested in front of the White House six days a week, starting on January 10, 1917, until June 4, 1919. They were the first organization to picket at the White House.
    As protests became more frequent and visible, the reaction to them became more harsh. Women were frequently arrested and jailed. These women were arrested for protesting in front of the Senate Office Building in Washington in 1918.
    As protests became more frequent and visible, the reaction to them became more harsh. Women were frequently arrested and jailed. These women were arrested for protesting in front of the Senate Office Building in Washington in 1918.
    Women make history by voting in San Francisco, shortly after the 19th Amendment was adopted in 1920. Resistance to women&#39;s suffrage -- both in the United States and in other countries -- began to fade after World War I. By 1918, both U.S. political parties were pushing for women&#39;s suffrage.
    Women make history by voting in San Francisco, shortly after the 19th Amendment was adopted in 1920. Resistance to women's suffrage -- both in the United States and in other countries -- began to fade after World War I. By 1918, both U.S. political parties were pushing for women's suffrage.
    Here are some of the most powerful passages from past presidents' proclamations:

    President George H.W. Bush, 1989

    "Women have demonstrated their great love for this country and have made that love real by their engagement in the lives of others. If any definition of a successful life must include service to others, countless women live successful lives."

    President Bill Clinton, 1994

    "On this occasion, we celebrate the lives of women too long missing from our history books. We listen to the voices of women too long absent from our national memory. Most important, we look forward to a day when society need not remind itself to note the extraordinary accomplishments of women. We dream of a time when, in passing the lessons of this generation from teacher to student, from parent to child, we tell a story of women and men working side-by-side. We will say that it took all people, striving together, to build a just and compassionate world of liberty, charity and peace."

    President George W. Bush, 2002

    "The history of American women is an expansive story of outstanding individuals who sacrificed much and worked hard in pursuit of a better world, where peace, dignity and opportunity can reign. The spirit of loving determination that shaped these pursuits continues to serve as an example to those who seek to better our nation."

    President Barack Obama, 2012

    "During Women's History Month, we recall that the pioneering legacy of our grandmothers and great-grandmothers is revealed not only in our museums and history books, but also in the fierce determination and limitless potential of our daughters and granddaughters. As we make headway on the crucial issues of our time, let the courageous vision championed by women of past generations inspire us to defend the dreams and opportunities of those to come."