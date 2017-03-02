US launches airstrikes in Yemen

Story highlights The strikes are the first ones to target the Yemen-based terror group since a deadly January raid

It was not immediately clear whether the latest strikes were the result of data seized in January

(CNN) The United States conducted 20 airstrikes against al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula in Yemen overnight, the Pentagon said Thursday.

Multiple locations were struck with the US military targeting militants, equipment, infrastructure, heavy weapons systems and fighting positions in the Abyan, Shabwa and Baydha regions.

Two US officials told CNN that manned and unmanned aircraft were used and that the military assesses that al Qaeda personnel were killed.

"The strikes were conducted in partnership with the government of Yemen," US Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said in a statement.

He added that they aimed to degrade the terror group's "ability to coordinate external terror attacks and limit their ability to use territory seized from the legitimate government of Yemen as a safe space for terror plotting."

