Story highlights Frances Perkins served as labor secretary under FDR

She was instrumental in New Deal policies

Washington (CNN) You might remember that Baby, the lead character of the film "Dirty Dancing," was actually named Frances after the first woman in a president's Cabinet. And Frances Perkins, President Franklin D. Roosevelt's labor secretary, certainly lived a life worthy of a namesake.

She was born Fannie Perkins in 1880, grew up in New England with her Republican family, attended Mount Holyoke -- also the college the "Dirty Dancing" character was scheduled to attend -- and majored in physics. According to the Frances Perkins Center , it was during an economics class her senior year that Perkins became passionate about labor.

After graduating, she worked with the poor in Illinois and Philadelphia. She also began studies in sociology and economics at the Wharton School before moving to New York and earning her master's at Columbia.

What's in a name? Ask Perkins. She not only changed her first name to Frances, she also went to court to defend her right to keep her maiden name after her marriage in 1913.

"My whole generation was, I suppose, the first generation that openly and actively asserted -- at least some of us did -- the separateness of women and their personal independence in the family relationship," Perkins once said.

