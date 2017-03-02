Sessions recusal: What's next?

Story highlights Sessions said Thursday he will recuse himself from any existing or future investigations about Trump's campaign

Schumer said Sessions should resign and appoint special prosecutor

(CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Thursday he will recuse himself from any existing or future investigations related to President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign amid an ever-growing chorus of demands for him to step aside.

Details emerged late Wednesday that Sessions had met with a Russian diplomat last year and he failed to disclose those meetings during his Senate confirmation process, adding to the concerns about his impartiality on any investigation into alleged ties between surrogates for Trump's campaign and Russians.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that Sessions' acting deputy attorney general, Dana Boente, should appoint a special prosecutor to oversee the investigation.

Earlier in the day, Schumer also raised the the prospect of reviving a decades-old independent counsel law.

"If the Justice Department drags its feet and refuses to appoint a special prosecutor or select someone with insufficient independence, there is another route. We will then urge (Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell) and (House Speaker Paul Ryan) to work with Democrats and create a new and improved version of the independent counsel law, which would give a three-judge panel the authority to appoint an independent counsel," Schumer said.

