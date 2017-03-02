(CNN) Interior Department Secretary Ryan Zinke rode a horse alongside US Park Police officers in Washington on Thursday.

Honored to stand with the brave officers of @USParkPolice - these professionals put their lives on the line for us pic.twitter.com/QbtojcfvLV — Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) March 2, 2017

The former Montana congressman was then welcomed by his new employees at the Department of the Interior.

Humbled by the warm welcome at @Interior this morning pic.twitter.com/1zCvKc0CPL — Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) March 2, 2017

"Secretary Zinke was proud to accept an invitation by the US Park Police to stand shoulder to shoulder with their officers on his first day at Interior -- the eve of the Department's anniversary," said Heather Swift, a spokeswoman for the department. "As a Montanan, the new secretary is excited to highlight the Department's rich and diverse cultural heritage as he gets to work advancing the Department's mission."

This story has been updated.