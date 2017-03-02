Story highlights Attorney general spoke twice with the Russian ambassador to US

Conversations were during campaign season last year

(CNN) Yet another official in the Trump administration is raising eyebrows over interactions with Russia during campaign season last year.

During his confirmation hearings in January, Sessions, however, did not mention his conversations with Sergey Kislyak.

At the time of the hearings, some Americans considered Russia an antagonist because of numerous reports of its interference in the US election. Here's how Sessions answered questions during his confirmation hearings on interacting with Russian officials:

