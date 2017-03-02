Breaking News

More Trump advisers disclose meetings with Russia's ambassador

By Sara Murray, Jim Acosta and Theodore Schleifer, CNN

Updated 8:03 AM ET, Fri March 3, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Former Trump adviser met with Russian at RNC
Former Trump adviser met with Russian at RNC

    JUST WATCHED

    Former Trump adviser met with Russian at RNC

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(11 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Kushner and Flynn sat down for about 10 minutes at Trump Tower with Sergey Kislyak
  • JD Gordon also disclosed Thursday that he had met with Kislyak

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump's senior aide Jared Kushner and ousted adviser Michael Flynn met with the Russian ambassador to the United States at a time when the Trump administration's relationship with the Russians was under close scrutiny.

Kushner and Flynn sat down in December at Trump Tower with Sergey Kislyak, according to a senior administration official, who described it as an "introductory meeting" and "kind of an inconsequential hello."
The meeting lasted for about 10 minutes, the official added.
    Who is Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States?

    Explore Trump's progress on key campaign promises
    Flynn was fired from his role as a national security adviser after he misled the administration about his conversations with Kislyak, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday said he would recuse himself from investigations into the Trump campaign relationship with Russia after news emerged that he too had spoken privately with the ambassador.
    Read More
    Kushner's involvement in a meeting was first reported by The New Yorker, and Flynn's by The New York Times.
    The administration official disputed the idea that accepting a meeting with the Russian ambassador could be cause for concern in light of the discussion about Russian meddling in the US election, characterizing the meeting as merely an attempt to meet key international players during the transition to power. The official added that Kushner met with dozens of other ambassadors.
    President Trump&#39;s first address to Congress
    Photos: President Trump's first address to Congress
    US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress for the first time on Tuesday, February 28. Behind him, from left, are Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan.
    Photos: President Trump's first address to Congress
    US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress for the first time on Tuesday, February 28. Behind him, from left, are Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 22
    Trump speaks at the beginning of his address.
    Photos: President Trump's first address to Congress
    Trump speaks at the beginning of his address.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 22
    A wide view of the House chamber.
    Photos: President Trump's first address to Congress
    A wide view of the House chamber.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 22
    Supreme Court justices watch the speech. From left, in front, are John Roberts, Anthony Kennedy, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
    Photos: President Trump's first address to Congress
    Supreme Court justices watch the speech. From left, in front, are John Roberts, Anthony Kennedy, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 22
    Maureen Scalia, the widow of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, is applauded during the speech.
    Photos: President Trump's first address to Congress
    Maureen Scalia, the widow of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, is applauded during the speech.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 22
    Carryn Owens, center, cries as she is applauded by the chamber during Trump&#39;s speech. Owens&#39; husband, Navy SEAL William &quot;Ryan&quot; Owens, recently was killed during a mission in Yemen. &quot;Ryan died as he lived: a warrior and a hero, battling against terrorism and securing our nation,&quot; Trump said. The applause lasted over a minute, which Trump said must be a record.
    Photos: President Trump's first address to Congress
    Carryn Owens, center, cries as she is applauded by the chamber during Trump's speech. Owens' husband, Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens, recently was killed during a mission in Yemen. "Ryan died as he lived: a warrior and a hero, battling against terrorism and securing our nation," Trump said. The applause lasted over a minute, which Trump said must be a record.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 22
    Trump also recognized Megan Crowley, a college student who, at 15 months old, was diagnosed with Pompe disease and wasn&#39;t expected to live past age 5. Her father founded a pharmaceutical company to find a cure. &quot;Megan&#39;s story is about the unbounded power of a father&#39;s love for a daughter,&quot; Trump said. &quot;But our slow and burdensome approval process at the Food and Drug Administration keeps too many advances, like the one that saved Megan&#39;s life, from reaching those in need.&quot;
    Photos: President Trump's first address to Congress
    Trump also recognized Megan Crowley, a college student who, at 15 months old, was diagnosed with Pompe disease and wasn't expected to live past age 5. Her father founded a pharmaceutical company to find a cure. "Megan's story is about the unbounded power of a father's love for a daughter," Trump said. "But our slow and burdensome approval process at the Food and Drug Administration keeps too many advances, like the one that saved Megan's life, from reaching those in need."
    Hide Caption
    7 of 22
    Muslim activist Fauzia Rizvi, a guest of US Rep. Mark Takano, watches Trump&#39;s address.
    Photos: President Trump's first address to Congress
    Muslim activist Fauzia Rizvi, a guest of US Rep. Mark Takano, watches Trump's address.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 22
    Members of Trump&#39;s Cabinet applaud the President. From left are Defense Secretary James Mattis, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
    Photos: President Trump's first address to Congress
    Members of Trump's Cabinet applaud the President. From left are Defense Secretary James Mattis, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 22
    Trump smiles during his speech, which lasted over an hour.
    Photos: President Trump's first address to Congress
    Trump smiles during his speech, which lasted over an hour.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 22
    House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi listens to the speech.
    Photos: President Trump's first address to Congress
    House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi listens to the speech.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 22
    The President waves before starting his speech.
    Photos: President Trump's first address to Congress
    The President waves before starting his speech.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 22
    Trump is applauded after arriving in the House chamber.
    Photos: President Trump's first address to Congress
    Trump is applauded after arriving in the House chamber.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 22
    Trump shakes hands with Ryan before starting.
    Photos: President Trump's first address to Congress
    Trump shakes hands with Ryan before starting.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 22
    Trump shakes hands on his way through the chamber. Facing the President here are Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, left, and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.
    Photos: President Trump's first address to Congress
    Trump shakes hands on his way through the chamber. Facing the President here are Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, left, and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 22
    Trump stands in the doorway of the House chamber while being introduced.
    Photos: President Trump's first address to Congress
    Trump stands in the doorway of the House chamber while being introduced.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 22
    Pence confers with Ryan before Trump&#39;s speech.
    Photos: President Trump's first address to Congress
    Pence confers with Ryan before Trump's speech.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 22
    First lady Melania Trump, bottom right, is applauded as she arrives in the chamber.
    Photos: President Trump's first address to Congress
    First lady Melania Trump, bottom right, is applauded as she arrives in the chamber.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 22
    US Sen. John McCain, left, talks with US Sen. Lindsey Graham before Trump arrived.
    Photos: President Trump's first address to Congress
    US Sen. John McCain, left, talks with US Sen. Lindsey Graham before Trump arrived.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 22
    US Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez arrive in the House chamber.
    Photos: President Trump's first address to Congress
    US Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez arrive in the House chamber.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 22
    Many Democrats wore white as a nod to the women&#39;s suffrage movement. Posing for a photo here are, from left, US Reps. Brenda Lawrence, Joyce Beatty, Marcia Fudge and Val Demings.
    Photos: President Trump's first address to Congress
    Many Democrats wore white as a nod to the women's suffrage movement. Posing for a photo here are, from left, US Reps. Brenda Lawrence, Joyce Beatty, Marcia Fudge and Val Demings.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 22
    US Sen. Bernie Sanders arrives for the speech.
    Photos: President Trump's first address to Congress
    US Sen. Bernie Sanders arrives for the speech.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 22
    09 Trump joint address Congress08 Trump joint address Congress13 Trump joint address Congress14 Trump joint address Congress16 Trump joint address Congress23 Trump joint address Congress24 Trump joint address Congress15 Trump joint address Congress26 Trump joint address Congress21 Trump joint address Congress20 trump joint address congress 10 Trump joint address Congress12 Trump joint address Congress19 Trump joint address Congress07 Trump joint address Congress06 Trump joint address Congress01 Trump joint address Congress05 Trump joint address Congress02 Trump joint address Congress03 Trump joint address Congress18 Trump joint address Congress22 Trump joint address Congress
    Another national security adviser to the Trump campaign, J.D. Gordon, also disclosed Thursday that he had met with Kislyak, this time during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in July. That meeting was first reported by USA Today.
    Gordon told CNN that along with national security advisers Carter Page and Walid Phares, Gordon stressed to the Russian envoy that he would like to improve relations with Russia. Gordon added that at no time did any inappropriate chatter come up about colluding with the Russians to aid the Trump campaign.
    "This is not any different than anything I said publicly and on panels," Gordon said.
    Trump: Sessions did not say anything wrong
    Trump: Sessions did not say anything wrong

      JUST WATCHED

      Trump: Sessions did not say anything wrong

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Trump: Sessions did not say anything wrong 01:21
    Gordon had advocated for language in the GOP platform that the Ukrainians not be armed in their battle against pro-Russian separatists, an effort was ultimately successful. But Gordon says he was simply advocating what Trump himself had expressed -- that he did not wish to see major war break out over the situation in Ukraine.
    In a statement to CNN, Page said he would not comment on any meetings and added that he "never did anything improper" with regard to Russia.
    Page did confirm that he met with Kislyak in Cleveland, however, in an interview with MSNBC's Chris Hayes on Thursday night.
    "I do not deny that," Page said.

    CNN's Kevin Liptak and Eli Watkins contributed to this report.