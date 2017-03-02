More Trump advisers disclose meetings with Russia's ambassador

Story highlights Kushner and Flynn sat down for about 10 minutes at Trump Tower with Sergey Kislyak

JD Gordon also disclosed Thursday that he had met with Kislyak

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's senior aide Jared Kushner and ousted adviser Michael Flynn met with the Russian ambassador to the United States at a time when the Trump administration's relationship with the Russians was under close scrutiny.

Kushner and Flynn sat down in December at Trump Tower with Sergey Kislyak, according to a senior administration official, who described it as an "introductory meeting" and "kind of an inconsequential hello."

The meeting lasted for about 10 minutes, the official added.

Flynn was fired from his role as a national security adviser after he misled the administration about his conversations with Kislyak, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday said he would recuse himself from investigations into the Trump campaign relationship with Russia after news emerged that he too had spoken privately with the ambassador.

Kushner's involvement in a meeting was first reported by The New Yorker, and Flynn's by The New York Times.

