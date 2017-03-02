Here are the Hill members calling for Sessions to resign or recuse

Story highlights Many Democrats are calling for Sessions to outright resign

Republicans are more split

At about 4:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from any current and future investigations into Russia ties to the Trump campaign.

Washington (CNN) Capitol Hill has been dominated Thursday by a disagreement over what, if any, steps Attorney General Jeff Sessions should take after it surfaced that he spoke with the Russian ambassador to the US during last year's campaign.

Sessions, a top surrogate at the time for Donald Trump, did not disclose the private meetings in his confirmation hearings in January.

Many Democrats are calling for Sessions to outright resign. Others are merely saying he must recuse himself from ongoing investigations into Russia's alleged interference into the presidential election.

Republicans are more split: Some agree with their Democratic colleagues that Sessions should recuse himself, but a large group of GOP lawmakers are either evading questions from reporters or instead trying to wade through the choppy political waters without taking a clear position.

None have yet called on him to resign.

