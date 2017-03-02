Congressman: 'I regret' using a derogatory term while comparing town halls to Maoist China

Story highlights A Republican used a racially insensitive term while explaining his opposition to town hall events

He compared town hall events to brutal, sometimes fatal, humiliation sessions in mid-20th Century China

Washington (CNN) Rep. Mike Bost said Thursday he regretted invoking a racially insensitive term and reference to explain why he would not hold in-person town hall events.

The Illinois Republican's comments were reported by The Southern Illinoisan , whose editorial board met with him last week. They discussed his lack of in-person town hall events, and he said such events would be an unproductive use of his time and used the derogatory term "Orientals" in the process.

"The amount of time that I have at home is minimal, I need to make sure that it's productive," Bost told the Illinoisan. "You know the cleansing that the Orientals used to do where you'd put one person out in front and 900 people yell at them? That's not what we need. We need to have meetings with people that are productive."

Bost told CNN in a statement that he regretted his choice of words for creating a distraction and said there was "no malicious intent." He also called on people not to disrupt town hall events.

"I used a poor choice of words in describing the coordinated disruptions taking place across the country. While there was no malicious intent, I regret that my words may have distracted from an important point," Bost said. "When the booing and shouting drowns out the conversation we're trying to have with our constituents, it becomes that much harder to govern. It's time for Republicans and Democrats to get back to the point where we can disagree on the issues but give everyone a chance to have their voice heard."

Read More