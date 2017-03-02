Albright: Trump's rhetoric is a 'great recruiting tool for ISIS'

The Axe Files, featuring David Axelrod, is a podcast distributed by CNN and produced at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. The author works for the podcast.

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has weakened our national security and endangered US troops with actions that are "un-American, anti-American and very dangerous," charges former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

"If this ... anti-immigrant rhetoric and the executive order that came out was supposed to protect us, it has done the opposite," Albright told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN. "Frankly, it's a great recruiting tool for ISIS."

By targeting Iraqis on whose help American troops are relying in the battle against ISIS, Albright said, Trump has created a disincentive to cooperate. And the ban will make it more difficult to collect intelligence from all of targeted countries, she said.

In an unusually harsh broadside, Albright, who served as America's top diplomat under President Bill Clinton, condemned Trump's nationalist, America First approach, which she predicted could do lasting damage to the country.

"Our way of life is totally dependent on having partners in other countries," she said. "By saying that we're going to pull up the drawbridge and be hostile towards those that are different ... has been very shortsighted. And we will suffer, our economy will suffer, our capability of competing in a number of different ways, and of being leaders."

Read More